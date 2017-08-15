The End Of A Presidency That Never Should Have Been

Donald, you may have just ended your presidency today. You couldn’t stop yourself from one more unhinged rant and you may have sealed your coffin forever with your failure to simply denounce Nazis and white nationalists. Instead, you continued your sad attack on the so-called alt-left, whatever that is. Speaking with Joy Reid on MSNBC, Reverend Traci Blackmon explained just who the alt-left protesters were, in her case, a prayer group. None of them did anything to incite or attack the Nazis who so callously were yelling racial and anti-semitic epithets as they marched down the street. And we all know how this ended. With the death of an innocent woman and countless people injured. But as you tweeted, they only deserve your best regards.

Those watching your press conference finally saw the real you. Your contempt for journalists was as palpable as is your contempt for the rest of the country. Your defense of neo-Nazis and white nationalists was disgusting. But at least we know who you are now. Most of us, myself included, already figured you out, but now the emperor is as naked as a jay-bird, or jail-bird if we’re lucky.

It’s clear on which side of this equation that you stand, with racists and for racism. You have no interest in supporting equal rights and a strong social safety net, preferring to line your own pockets while you undo everything we’ve all worked for. You couldn’t possibly be as confused as you appear. No. It’s not that you don’t understand the destructive effect you’re attempting to have, it’s been your game plan all along.

You aren’t the rogue businessman who stands up to unnecessary governmental regulations. You’re the guy who distracts the rest of us while your party destroys the country. As long as you increase your bottom line, you couldn’t care less what happens to the rest of us. Whether you truly believe in the Nazi agenda will no doubt be revealed sooner than later as indictments begin to be revealed. But at this point, if you cannot bring yourself to simply denounce these people, then you’re their guy.

Your chief of staff was filmed with his arms crossed and his head hanging while you spoke. I hope he’s mortified at your words like the rest of us are. I hope his integrity serves as a catalyst for his own resignation, but I suppose time will tell what he does. You harass CEOs on Twitter who are resigning from your commission out of a need to express their own integrity over your mindless words today, your taunting tweets beneath the dignity of the office you shamefully now hold.

Your resignation won’t protect you from prosecution and I admit that gives me comfort. We can wait for impeachment, but you should really consider leaving now. You seem unable to deal with any bad press, so why not spare the country from any more unhinged ranting? Go home. Go play golf. Go do whatever. But go. And don’t wait. Leave now.

Everytime you open your mouth, nothing but garbage comes out. You lack a basic understanding of American history and government, painfully demonstrating your willful ignorance nearly every time you speak. You need the roar of the crowd so you’ve stayed in campaign mode, attending regular campaign rallies which are nothing short of an embarrassment. You’ve aligned yourself with the violent and racist alt-right. That’s your shame to bear.

It’s only a matter of time now. You’ll be gone, one way or another and then we’ll set about the task of righting your wrongs. But in spite of the normalcy that returns, we’ll never forget just who it was that made it into the Oval Office so, in many ways, the real task at hand of healing the separation and division you encourage hasn’t even begun.

You represent a level of vitriol that is so destructive. We’ve been down this path too many times and it’s clear that hate should never rule the day. And yet you seem wholly committed to this violent agenda. We can disagree all day long about policy, but rejecting violence and hate should be something that brings us all together. And you just couldn’t do it.

You’re a sad, sad man, Donald. And you don’t belong anywhere near the Oval Office. Take your family and go. We don’t need people like you.