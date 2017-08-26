The End of Liberal Democracy and the Death of Truth: Living in the New Age of Deception

“The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie, deliberate, contrived and dishonest, but the myth, persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.” John F Kennedy

Forty years on from JFK, we are facing an almost constant barrage of misleading claims and false conjectures from the White House since President Trump took office. As he did in previous campaign speeches, Trump typically speaks for a long time, rattling off numerous false allegations and misleading statements that not only come from him but also from senior staff in his administration.

A recent Washington Post column reported: ‘We have been tracking President Trump’s false or misleading claims for more than seven months…he broke the 1,000 claims mark in early August. At the President’s current pace, he averages nearly five claims a day’.

Many of Trump’s claims are way off and reside deep in the realms of fiction. ‘Eleven times, he has said that the United States has already spent $6 trillion on “Middle East wars,” money that could have been used instead on building roads in the United States”.

In this particular claim, again reported by The Washington Post, Trump has massaged the truth to the point of complete deformity. The $6 trillion figure actually combines the cost of the wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan, which is actually in South Asia, and also factors in future obligations for veterans costs and interest on the debt all the way through to 2053, 36 years in the future. It seems the media are far from being the only purveyor of ‘fake news’.

Probably the greatest of Trump’s claims is about the infamous ‘wall’ between the United States and Mexico, a cornerstone of his election campaign rhetoric. In the last 24 hours, Trump has all but gone back fully on his ‘insistence’ that ‘Mexico would pay for the wall’ by threatening to shut down the (US) Federal Government unless Congress allocated money to build it.

In the old days, there was no Internet or social media nor the ability to immediately check any facts. There was no spectre of fake news or alternative facts. What politicians and news told us was taken to be true, honest and real. As the proliferation of smart phones and technology empowers us to ‘have the knowledge at our fingertips’, the prevalence of social media and our ‘addiction’ to mindlessly scrolling through and absorbing photos, videos and text delivers a constant stream of content, no matter whether it be valid or ‘fake’.

It is therefore vital to know the source and provenance of the content we consume whether in politics, science or other topics . Most importantly, if what the media publishes and distributes is deemed as ‘fake’, or ’ agenda biased’ where can the people get unshakable facts?

In a recent opinion column David Hickey, Director at media intelligence company Meltwater noted : “Social media platforms like Facebook and search engines like Google have allowed us to choose and unconsciously become biased by the news that is delivered to us for consumption, filtering information through the use of bots and algorithms that ultimately support and propagate a certain viewpoint.

George Orwell’s ‘1984’, a book that I have mentioned before in a previous article about a dystopian future with a tyrannical government, was renowned for its quote ‘useful lies were preferred to harmful truths’. Orwell famously said that history ended in 1939 and that we have only known propaganda since. He also stated: “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

Adolf Hitler’s grip over Germany once he had gained power was made tighter by deploying all the resources of the state and modern technology to control German minds. He communicated with hypnotic directness to appeal to ‘the primitive sentiments of the broad masses’ through the new (Nazi state) media of radio and cinema to captivate and win the minds of the people, particularly the unemployed and next generation .

Fast forward more than half a century, the world’s western leaders, including President Macron of France and Chancellor Merkel of German, are refusing to defy or condemn Trump’s divisive and disturbing speeches and behavior , and loose rhetoric that could provoke a new global arms race as tensions continued to increase with North Korea .

There is also alarm about Turkey’s recent drift towards resurgent authoritarianism, which is starting to strengthen in the Arab world too. Alternative facts are becoming more prevalent making it very difficult to know which news channel to believe. Deflection of stories about the war in Yemen, details and facts about the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) rift and alienation of Qatar are all indicators. Moreover, even liberal journalists are becoming corralled, with more and more blowing their Government’s trumpet than providing independent, impartial news and views to their audiences, damaging their reputations as arbiters of truth.

In fact, the dark shadows of fascism have been reemerging across the world since the victory of Donald Trump. Here are some of them : Underscored by a servile media, judiciary and military; oligarchs owning the economy as proxies for the leader; a political opposition allowed to hobble around theatrically; and manufactured plebiscites precisely calibrated with myriad little tricks to produce the right outcome, are collectively all nails in the coffin of truth, honesty and transparency.

This is however, not a new approach. Caligula, arguably Rome’s most infamous ruler, said: “Let them hate, so long as they fear.”