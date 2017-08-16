THE END OF OUR WORLD

WE woke from our bunk beds, that memorable summer Sunday morning in 1979, with the crunchy sleepy seeds still stuck in the corners of our eyes. We groggily gathered up our bedding, shimmied, awkwardly, out of our moist rubber diaper pants and unfastened the large safety pins that secured the soaked bathroom towels wrapped around our upper thighs and waists. I winced and gaped at the perfectly swollen and irritated imprint of the plastic clip and metal hook that had formed around my cold, wet, hip and traced the puffed imprint of the safety pin with sullied fingers. My sister and I put on yesterday's clothes and unconsciously walked the pungent ammonia smelling fabrics down to the cold damp basement with shivering lips. We tossed them into the washing machine without uttering a word to each other. Despite our recent 'out-patient' surgeries to fix the "problem" we were still wetting our beds...I was nine and she was almost eight. For as long as we could remember this routine was the only world we knew.

We cautiously pushed open our mother's bedroom door and recognized that she had not come home. The bed was still unmade from the night before. Our inquisitive brown eyes scanned the empty room but then forced our glance away from the black and purple (glow in the dark) felt poster on her wall that showed two naked people in the throes of passion. Embarrassed, we nervously shut the door. With our mother absent, the morning would be free of the aura of (real or imagined) condemnation and disappointment. And so we were both woeful and relieved that she wasn't home. With the apartment to ourselves and grumbling stomachs we opened the squeaky green metal pantry doors and watched as a quick shadowy brown bug scurried into the darkness of the cabinet's rusted bottom shelf. I pushed aside a large can of peanut butter, a package of half consumed saltine crackers and a few cans of cream style corn.

The pickings were slim but we both settled on a loaf of bread. We pulled out two slices each and broke them up into bite size pieces placing them in recycled plastic bowls. We grabbed the powdered milk, mixed it with water and poured it over the bread adding large spoonfuls of sugar. We took our bowls and sat on the concrete block outside our living room door and let the sunshine hit our round faces while the warm cement dried our still, cool and damp bottoms. We sat, ate and watched and waited for our mom.

Our housing project was frequently besieged on Sundays by compassionate religious people such as the Jehovah Witnesses and other such church groups. It was well known that our housing complex was wrought with drugs, prostitution, domestic violence and other petty criminal activity and I know it warmed their hearts to soldier into our impoverished and spiritually lost hood in order to spread their 'Good News'. On this day, as the soggy bread, wet grainy sugar and imitation milk combination dripped from our lips and down our chins, we saw the large white and silver bus heading in our direction. It was the Lighthouse Gospel Church's youth ministry bus and they came around, from time to time, to invite the kids of the community to their services. It was more of an aggressive recruitment rather than an invitation. They did everything they could to get us on that bus. When peer pressure and pleading didn't seem to work they often resorted to bribery by offering us candy and--that usually did the trick which, come to think of it, was pretty creepy. That day, with no parental opposition and nothing else to do...we jumped on that stale mop oil smelling bus and were rewarded with Tootsie Rolls and blow pops. My sister and I found seats in the back.

The usual cheer and songs that often accompanied the bus ride to the church was marred by a sinister gloom. There was a serious whisper of dark thought moving from child to child and I watched as each of their happy faces melted into disbelief and fear. My sister heard the news first and she gasped. She turned to me with trepidation. "There's gonna be an 'elips' tonight and the world is gonna end." Water filled her eyes and the hair on the back of my neck rose. If not for the raw emotions of the other kids...I would not have believed it. I had no idea what an 'elips' was but it didn't sound good and the teen church leaders on the bus did nothing to deter the message from spreading even as kids began to cry.

Now, spread throughout the bus were several different types of mini religious comic books that depicted sinners being tossed into a pit of fire. I had seen and read most of them before and each of them succeeded in scaring the hell out of me. Coupled with the news of the impending end of the world and the comic book messages of eternal damnation I, too, became a bit emotional and confused. Surely there would be an adult that could clear things up? My sister grabbed my hand and hugged me as the bus, finally, pulled into the church parking lot.

We got off the bus and shuffled into the church building and witnessed, to my amazement, all of the adults in prayer groups and many of them were crying too. 'What was going on here?' There was a lot of confusion that Sunday morning but eventually we were all ushered into the worship center where the preacher gave a sermon. He mentioned the 'End of Times' and confirmed that tonight the world would, in fact, experience a rapture soon after the appearance of an eclipse. "The end of the world...as we know it." He said and pleaded with anyone in the room who had not accepted Christ yet, to do so...immediately. People were now waving their hands in the air and praising God. Some were weirdly joyous and others looked emotionally shaken. My fears had been confirmed...no adult was going to tell us anything different. For my little mind...this was now impossible to doubt.

The world was, indeed, coming to an end and the only thing on our minds was getting home. We needed to get home and warn our mother. In our minds time was running out and she needed to accept Christ before it was too late. I don't recall how long my sister and I were stuck in that church building (it seemed like an eternity) but when that bus finally dropped us off I remember bolting through that opened swing door like a quarter horse out of the gate. And if I was the horse my sister was the jockey because she was practically in my shirt. "Mom! Mom! The world is coming to end...you need Jesus!" I yelled. We burst through our apartment door screaming hysterically holding back tears but every room was dark and silent. "Mom!" We ran upstairs. "Mom?" We opened her bedroom door and found it exactly the same way we left it. It was a bit dark and the poster of the two naked people on the wall was now glowing, hauntingly. "Mom!?" Fear gripped us both. The moment was too big for a little girl and my sister began to cry. "It's o.k." I comforted. "We need to get ready."

As her protector I knew there was no time to waste. "Follow me!" I said. We ran downstairs and grabbed everything we could from the rusted pantry. I seized the can of peanut butter and saltines and she; the can goods and remaining loaf of bread. We found a flashlight, a scented candle and some matches. We took everything up to our room and shut the door. We wrapped sheets and blankets around our bunk bed turning it into a fort and jumped inside with all of our survival goods. Our breath was heavy as we sat inside the safety of our new compound and we waited with heavy hearts---for what...we did't know. We lit the scented candle and dipped our crackers into the peanut butter and ate. "I don't want to die." She whimpered and I nodded somberly "Me either." I breathed. "We'll be o.k. Mom will be home soon." I didn't really believe that but didn't know what else to say. Her eyes were dark brown, large like a puppy's and the candle-light danced within them. "I'm gonna miss you." She said angelically as tears streamed down her puffed chunky cheeks.

We hugged and held each other in the quiet of that fort. I recited the only prayer I knew. The words started as a thought within me and then as a whisper. "Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray the lord my soul to keep." She softly and sweetly recited the words with me. "If I should die before I wake. I pray the lord my soul to take." We sniffled and wiped our faces. "I love you Jason." She said. "I love you too, Tasha." We both yawned in unison, feeling the emotional weight of the entire world on our eyelids and soon we succumbed to a heavy darkness...

We woke that Monday morning to a glow of light surrounding our fort. Sitting up we realized...we were still alive and the glorious sunshine of a brand new day met our squinting eyes as we happily pulled down those tent sheets. We hugged, smiled and simultaneously ran into our mom's bedroom as she lay sleeping. "Mom!" We startled her as she instinctively covered her nude body with her blankets and uncharacteristically welcomed us. We happily hugged and rested upon her. "Did you take your bedding downstairs?" She mumbled groggily with unopened eyes. Our expressions widened with unspoiled joy as we looked at each other in sheer amazement.