The Entrepreneur Rises: Pixlee’s Kyle Wong on Bootstrapping an Idea to Leading a Known Software Service Brand

Kyle Wong, 27, CEO and co-founder of Pixlee, a software company that encourages tech-savvy consumers to interact directly with consumer brands, rolled the entrepreneurial dice straight out of Stanford together with a basketball buddy from Brooklyn Tech high school.

Today, Pixlee is known all over Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue -- as well as wherever shoe lovers, jeans wearers, vacation travelers, and elite athletes like to shop, create sporting goods, or vacation -- as the go-to software for marketing authenticity with millennials.

Why? Because Pixlee’s software enables brands to quickly and legally use the images their best and most enthusiastic customers upload on social media. Furthermore, these “visual testimonial” happy snaps are constantly updated and can seize on every millennial trend.

In five busy years, Pixlee’s basically grown into the Wordpress of the consumer-generated-content blog photo gallery.

Here’s what Wong has to say about building an idea into a brand and being an owner in today’s super-competitive and culturally sensitive e-commerce space, valued at nearly half a trillion dollars annually.

Interview Part Two (of Two):

Steve Mariotti: Tell me more about the idea which behind Pixlee. What was the problem you saw yourself solving for established retail brands?

Kyle Wong: As an undergraduate at Stanford, I noticed that a lot of the brands my friends and I purchased had this standard way of producing visual content, you know, professional photographers, models, celebrities. I also saw that when we shared selfies and group photos on Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps, some people would shout-out brand recognition and approval in the most genuine and spontaneous way. Only a very few brands we liked seem to take any real ongoing professional interest in what we were really doing with their products after purchase. I knew I could make a business harvesting this original peer-to-peer creative energy. We already saw the success of how customer reviews impact a purchasing decision through platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor.

SM: How did you actually start the company?

KW: My partner and I funded the startup ourselves as graduating college students. Although it was small, the stipend we received from Stanford’s Accelerator called Start X made a big difference. We tried not to spend any money as we acquired more and more customers, and that balance sheet also attracted investment. A key milestone was landing our first investor, Mark Danchack, acquired about 6 months into the business. We remain superbly grateful to him, because those first days as a novel software startup are very fragile and filled with doubt. It’s not a lot of fun to make cold calls and go knocking on doors.

SM: How quickly did you grow, and can you share a little bit about that phase?

KW: One of the really interesting aspects of starting a tech company is how quickly it can scale, or grow, in other words. Once you have your first couple of customers and you make and keep them happy, it’s all word of mouth. Tech companies are a lot more scalable than other service oriented businesses --say, like owning a Chinese restaurant and just selling that individually prepared food, like my parents did. I can sell you the software and still own the software. Once you get a few customers using the platform, you can go to various other potential clients and show them how it works. Then you can really acquire customers, and, in turn, attract investors. We hired our first employee about six months after we started, around the same time we received that first investor check. Now we recruit nationally for the very best people.

The Pixlee Team cooking together

SM: How do you protect your business in such a competitive marketplace?

KW: With any business you start, one of the questions you should probably address very early on is how do you deal with the competition. What we did was create a software product that performed at a much better rate. And we constantly improve it. Part of what Pixlee offers now is our data. We have accumulated years and years of data about what type of consumer-generated photos lead to sales for our brands. We can better predict what type of content will actually lead to sales. That more than pays for what we ask for our services.

SM: Has anybody tried to buy Pixlee yet?

KW: Yes. We have been approached a lot. People have various ideas about how to partner. But for now, we are happy to grow as an independent company.

However, you never know where the future will take us. We have an ownership structure that is pretty common in Silicon Valley in that we have founders and employee equity along with some equity that is held by investors.

SM: Where do you see yourself after Pixlee?

KW: In 20 years, perhaps, I would most like to be in a position where my decision shapes really important issues. I could do that running Pixlee, or I could do that as CEO of a Fortune 500 company, or I could be working for the government. I am not necessarily attached to one outcome over the other. One of the things you really learn by starting a company right out of college, when you basically have very little to lose financially, is that some things in life, even business life, just happen. Keep an open mind.