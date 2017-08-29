The Epic Opportunity of the Houston Flood

There is meaning in the water that has burst from the skies over Houston.

No. The deluge doesn't mean that God’s wrath has been poured down upon us because God hates gays or God hates abortion. Newsflash: God is not capable of hating anything.

What this epic flood does bring is an epic opportunity to remember that we are all members of one great big family of humanity. You see, because of our interconnectedness, this natural disaster isn’t just happening to “those people” way over there in Texas. It’s happening to our neighbors. And on an even deeper level, because we are all created out of the same essence, there is only one of us here. So, it’s actually happening to me and to you and to each one of us.

The truth of our oneness has been taught through the ages by many teachers from all corners of the world.

From the Bahai faith: Choose thou for thy neighbor that which thou choosest for thyself.

From Buddhism: One should seek for others the happiness one desires for oneself.

From Islam: None of you truly believes until he wishes for his brother what he wishes for himself.

From Judaism: Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.

From Christianity: Do to others as you would have them do to you.

From Native American Spirituality: All things are our relatives; what we do to everything, we do to ourselves.

No one can dispute that here in the U.S. we have wandered away from the truth of our oneness. In an effort to assert our supremacy, solidify our stance, or separate ourselves from “those people”, we’ve deliberately divided ourselves from one another.

Our constant bickering and sometimes literal stone throwing during the past several months have not gone unnoticed. The Universe, as always, is trying to remind us of our interconnectedness with each other - and with the Universe Itself. No matter what power imbalances, disparities, clumps of BS, or walls of negative energy we put between us, we cannot separate ourselves from Life, God, the planet, and each other.

It’s as if Nature is saying, “Let’s see…what can I give them to help them to remember the truth? What can I do so they’ll see what’s important? What can I do to whoop them upside the head and say, ‘Y’all play nice’?”

Water.

There’s power in the water: power to tear down, even to demolish and destroy.

But water also has the power to wash us clean; to nourish the earth and our bodies; and to nurture new seeds of love, mutual respect, compassion, and empathy.

This is an opportunity to harness the power of the water.

This is an opportunity for blacks and whites to share more than just a boat; for Muslims and Christians to clothe each other with respect and honor; for people of all languages and cultural backgrounds to find shelter and safety together; and for all of us to let our humanity flow.

Because that’s who we are. Brothers and sisters of one Universal family.

Instead of shoving our way to the front of the line, now is the time to shove the extra food staples off our kitchen shelves and into the box marked, “For Houston.”

Instead of pushing back on each other, now is the time to pull together and use the collective power of our thoughts, prayers and actions to push away the barriers that block our progress.

Let the water flow upon the earth like tears for the injustice, the hatred, the fear.