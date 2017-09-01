The Era of Artificial Intelligence: How Will It Affect Your Life?

The revolution around AI (or called The Fourth Industrial Revolution) is already taking place and there is no argument whether Artificial Intelligence (AI) is coming to affect our life directly. The world around us is becoming increasingly automated and connected to Internet, with many of us leaning on digital assistants such as Cortana, Google Home, Amazon Echo and Apple Siri to run our lives.

Eventually everything you own will be commanded with text or voice in the future. But specifically, we may see that voice has the advantage over its counterpart due to a more natural feel and simplicity of use.

Likewise, innovation in technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and voice recognition is becoming a big topic around the world. Traditionally, such high-tech was just adapted into products for show-off, but nowadays these high-tech is actually applied to millions of products to affect our real life.

Some products (like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant) understand human’s natural language and even respond to it. Furthermore, they are combined with AI, IoT to work as servant at home.

We can now meet so-called ‘AI’ secretary from everywhere with any devices not just from living space but even from the sky.

FLiFLi is planning to develop smart features drone, ORCA, by 2018 including more Artificial Intelligence (AI) and voice recognition features. For this, it will bring together tech knowhow in core areas; AI and voice recognition, a connecting platform and a cloud stack, the company said.

The prototype of drone, ORCA, is in R&D phase of applying AI-based voice recognition so that user controls drone with his/her voice. While wearing goggles that show every information needed for flying drone in HUD screen, users of ORCA do not need extra joypad or controller but only voice to fly & control drone.

Information such as GPS, battery status, LTE connection status will be displayed in real-time HUD. User can switch on and off HUD information with their voice. Do not need to take goggle off for setting up which gives completely hands-free feature.

More features are planning to be adapted into ORCA such as sending message, making a phone call, internet search, sharing real-time flying videos on all Social Media profiles, Stereo vision camera, 360-degree AR view (Panoramic), 180-degree HUD screen and Seamless LTE/WiFi connection and so on.