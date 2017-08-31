The Ethics of Waging War in Judaism

The Torah reading, which Jews in Israel and around the world read this coming Sabbath, known as Ki Tetzei ("When you shall go forth to wage war”), talks about the ethics of waging war. Also in last week’s Torah reading we find instructions about attacking an enemy city:

When you approach a town to attack it, you shall offer it terms of peace. (Deut. 20:10)...When in your war against a city you have to besiege it for a long time in order to capture it, you must not destroy its trees, wielding the ax against them. You may eat of them, but you must not cut them down. (Deut. 20:19)

And in our Torah reading for this week, it says:

When you go forth in camp against your enemies, you shall keep from every evil thing… For the Lord your God walks in the midst of your camp. (Deut. 23:10)

In a wonderful book called The Torah of Reconciliation, by Rabbi Sheldon Lewis of Palo Alto, California I found an interesting interpretation of this last verse:

Beginning with the Sifre, an early midrash, the admonition against ‘every evil thing’ was understood to include even sins of speech. Abusive language—such as cursing the enemy, misusing the Name of God, and more—was proscribed. If the guidelines addressed abuse in human speech, how much more so would they include any other actions that would be considered immoral. This passage offers the idea that making war must have its conventions of morality. The humanity of the enemy must be guarded along with one's own personal ethical code.

The Bible is a record of the Jewish people's journey to the Promised Land and the record of the attempts of our people to establish the first and second Jewish commonwealths in our divinely ordained holy land. To be candid, the history of our settlement in the land of Israel in Biblical times is not very pleasant to the modern moral mindset today.

Not only did we conquer the land by military force, but we drove out the local inhabitants (the 7 indigenous tribes) with the consciousness that this was a ‘divine imperative' (the Bible repeats the command to drive out these nations many times). Moreover, the historical books of First and Second Samuel and First and Second Kings are replete with stories of constant battles and wars. On the face of it, the People of the Book (the Bible) are a collection of warrior tribes who are constantly fighting for their survival, with God usually but not always on their side.

From a historical point of view, the Biblical record reveals that the Israelites were far from being a peaceful people. Conquest and survival were more important than the pursuit of peace with their neighbors.

This idea still exists in some quarters today in contemporary Israel.

In his recent book on The Crisis in Zionism, Peter Beinart quoted the famous right-wing revisionist Jewish thinker, Ze'ev Jabotinsky, as saying that the Bible is important for modern Zionism because it is the historical record of the successful conquest of the land of Israel by the great Hebrew warriors of the past, and what we need today is great Hebrew warriors in the present!

What Jabotinsky didn't like about Jews was their belief that they carried a moral message to the world… The problem began, according to Jabotinsky and the Revisionists with the prophets... The Revisionists, while devouring the Bible's accounts of Jewish political and military life, often scorned those passages suggesting that Jews were tasked with a special ethical mission. The Bible says ’thou shall not oppress a stranger; for you know the heart of the stranger, seeing you were strangers in the land of Egypt,’ wrote Jabotinsky in 1910. ‘Contemporary morality has no place for such childish humanism.’

In the State of Israel today, we seem to be continuing our biblical history of wars and conquest much more than we engage in sincere efforts at establishing peace with our neighbors.

Thank goodness, we have the classical prophets--especially Isaiah-- and the commentaries of the rabbinic period--which offset this warlike tendency. Both the prophets and the creative interpreters of the Bible in the rabbinic period, the first six centuries of the Common Era, were clearly bothered by the militaristic nature of our past and sought to change our consciousness and our focus by their writings.

I have always been amazed at how much the prophet Isaiah is central to the Jewish liturgical calendar. We read from him seven weeks in a row during the summer, including this week, in our haftarah reading. And, we read from him a few weeks later on the morning of Yom Kippur and on many other weeks during our liturgical year.

Why? Why do we need Isaiah so much in our Jewish consciousness, according to the rabbis who set the order of the haftarah readings?

I would say that Isaiah--and the other classical prophets, but especially Isaiah --represents the aspirational side of our religion--the ideal, rather than the real. They remind us of the people that we would like to be--our higher calling--rather than what we are in our daily mundane lives. They call upon us to strive for a better world, as opposed to just falling prey to despair, apathy and hopelessness, and caring only about survival.

For example, let us look at this week's reading from Isaiah (Ch. 54). This is the same haftarah that we read after the story of Noah, in the book of Genesis. At the end of the chapter, the prophet offers us a message of hope, not only for our return to the land of Israel but also for the values that ought to be inherent in our return.

For a little while, I forsook you, but with vast love (rachamim) I will bring you back. In slight anger, for a moment, I hid My face from you; but with everlasting kindness (hesed), I will take you back in love (rahamim), said the Lord your Redeemer. For this to Me is like the waters of Noah: As I swore that the waters of Noah nevermore would flood the earth, so I swear that I will not be angry with you or rebuke you. For the mountains may move and the hills be shaken, but my loyalty (hesed) shall never move from you. Nor shall My covenant of friendship be shaken, said the Lord, who takes you back in love. (English translation is from the JPS Hebrew-English Tanach, 1999).

There are three key values in this beautiful haftarah of consolation and hope:

* Rachamim--translated above as "vast love", but generally translated as "mercy".

* Hesed --translated above as "everlasting kindness" and as "loyalty" (on the part of God to the Jewish People), but generally translated as "acts of loving-kindness".

* Brit Shalom --translated above as "a covenant of friendship", but generally translated as "a covenant of peace". (By the way, this was the name of a famous peace movement in Israel in the previous century!)

These are some of our major Jewish values that ought to guide us as to the kind of people we want to be if we truly follow in God's ways. We don't aspire to be great warriors. Rather, we do this in self-defense, or as a necessity sometimes for survival. Instead, we seek to be people who will treat others with acts of loving kindness, as we would like ourselves to be treated. And, we should aspire to be a people who can reach a covenant of peace with our neighbors, rather than continuing to fight endless wars.