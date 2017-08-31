The European Country That Can Guide America Out Of Its Addiction Crisis

I am the director of a nonprofit organization in Burlington, Vermont which provides outpatient counseling and treatment for teenagers and young adults who are addicted to drugs and alcohol. Like many states, Vermont is struggling to overcome a dramatic surge in heroin use; overdose deaths increased here by 41% from 2015 to 2016.

I am on a number of different task forces which are focused on alleviating the heroin crisis, and several years ago I was privy to a conversation between the CEO of the largest heroin treatment provider in the state and the person who was then the police chief of Burlington, Vermont’s largest city.

"You know, we can't arrest our way out of this crisis," said the police chief.

“Well we can't treat our way out of it either," replied the CEO.

This left me immediately wondering, "Well if we can’t arrest our way out of it, and we can’t treat our way out of it, then what is the way out of it?"

I've thought of this brief exchange many times since then (and was almost stunned when I read Sam Quinones's best-selling book about heroin addiction, Dreamland, in which he recounts an almost identical conversation with a prosecutor.) And I have come to believe that the answer is preventing our way out of it.

But exactly how do we do that?

We could look to Iceland.

This past January Atlantic Monthly ran an article entitled, “How Iceland Got Teens to Say No to Drugs”. It claimed that as recently as 20 years ago teenagers in Iceland were among the heaviest users of alcohol and drugs in the world. Today they are among the lowest. The use of alcohol, drugs and even cigarettes has plummeted.

I’ve underlined the article so many times and in so many places that it’s hard to even quickly summarize exactly what Iceland did to achieve such a remarkable turnaround, but the essence of it is that Icelanders had tried prevention programs designed along the same lines of what we have in America: warning kids about the danger of drinking and drugs. But they did more than that; they tried some additional strategies.

One was ramping up the number and breadth of organized activities for children and teenagers, in particular sports, but also for music, art and dance. All of these provided kids with ways to feel as if they were part of a group, and to thus feel well without having to resort to drugs or alcohol. Low-income children were provided with subsidies so they could take part and offered free transportation so they could actually get to the activities.

They simultaneously devised a variety of ways for children to spend more time with their parents, thus strengthening those bonds and strengthening the sense of authority held by parents in the home.

Every school in Iceland was required to establish parental organizations, and parents were highly encouraged to attend talks at school on the importance of spending quantity time with their children rather than just limited quality time. Parents were advised to keep their children home in the evening, and in fact a national law was passed prohibiting children between ages 13 and 16 from being outside after 10pm. Parents were asked to sign an agreement in which they pledged to not allow their children to have unsupervised parties and to refrain from buying alcohol for those under age.

Iceland also banned the advertising of tobacco and alcohol.

This multi-pronged approach has brought about noteworthy results, to the extent that other European countries are now following suit and seeing similar positive results.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the United States is number one when it comes to the use of illegal drugs and for the misuse of prescription opioids, and we’re up there in similar rankings for tobacco use and alcohol. If Iceland is one country making meaningful progress in this regard, I advocate that we learn all we can from them. Because while we may not be able to arrest or treat our way out of this crisis, perhaps we can prevent our way out of it. Others have done so. I have to believe we can as well.