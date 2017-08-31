The Everlasting Soul of Houston

Scientists can explain the physics of Hurricane Harvey. Meteorologists can explain the size and shape of the storm. Biologists can explain the effects of the flooding, while engineers can explain ways to prevent future flooding, but none can explain the human response to the flooding.

There is no chemical explanation for courage, not when evolution is a matter of self-preservation and survival of the fittest.

That theory will never be whole because of its holes concerning the incalculable power of the soul, of the pastor who risks life and limb – inhaling deeply – to dive into the dark depths of an abyss of death, to separate the drowned from the saved, to convert this River Styx into a Jordan River of baptism and rebirth.

No equation can reduce this act to a handful of symbols, not when the only symbol of Acts is a cross no scientist will accept and no cynic will acknowledge.

No economist can create a formula to justify the use of retail space as a haven for the displaced, as a shelter for families left homeless by a natural disaster, as a command center for doctors, nurses and first responders.

There is no cost-benefit analysis for a business owner to consider, not when his conscience tells him to act, because his failure to act will forever haunt his conscience.

His spirit yields to no curve or point of inflection: It neither bows, nor breaks, before the laws of pseudoscience or the assertions of the most dismal science.

The rarity of his valor may interest scientists, since his selflessness mystifies many.

Among the few, however, there is no mystery at all.

His beliefs are solid, despite the existence of God or one’s existence in a godless universe of random mutations, because there is nothing arbitrary about the moral arc of the universe.

We alone have the power to bend that arc toward justice.

Nature gives us the chance to do so, but God will not do for us what we can – and must – do for ourselves.

In Houston, goodness produces greatness.