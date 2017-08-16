The excommunication of Donald Trump

Christianity has traditionally used the severe sentence of excommunication under two circumstances: for political gain to put pressure on politicians to support the financial interest of the Church, or to separate itself from the public scandal produce by the evil actions of one-or many-of its members. When applying this severe form of condemnation the Church catholic calls the public sinner to self-reflection and repentance.

Since ascending into the highest office in this nation, Donald Trump has made a point to attack the rights and dignity of marginalized communities. For Christians, standing with the poor is not an option. The Gospel demands our actions be guided by the principle of caring for the neighbor first (Mark 12:29-31). The events surrounding his hesitation to condemn white supremacists, and his later actions in supporting his initial statement, are contrary to the true teachings of the church.

White supremacy is a sin that the Church cannot ignore. On Sunday, this ideology killed a person. How many more must die before we take action? In his support for such an ideology (as demonstrated by the presence of white nationalists in his immediate circle and the joy this group showed in his words on Tuesday) Donald Trump has made himself, once again, an unrepentant public sinner, and his action have separated him from the promises of covenantal community made in baptism. As an ordained priest in the Church catholic I declare him excommunicated. Until his public repentance, the President of the United States is no longer welcome to the Sacrament of Holy Communion, and I bind his absolution to his asking for forgiveness and his committal to proper education about matters of race and culture in this country.

In the meantime, the Church must be militant in actively confessing its complicity in tolerating and promoting ideologies that have allowed white supremacy to thrive in our country. Our fear of losing members (read: money) has made us enemies of the Gospel that promises freedom for all. Preachers need to be bold and clear in naming the evils that we all witness. Doing otherwise would be abhorrent to the very principles of the revolutionary love that Jesús came to proclaim.