The experiences of a straight cis male engaged to a straight trans-woman.

Hello, my name is Chris and I want to give my world view as a cis straight male who is very happily engaged to a wonderful straight trans-woman named Trinity. A little background on me, I grew up in a small town in Tennessee with a population around 17000. It was pretty conservative but not outwardly so, I went to church every Sunday and every now and then me and my father would go fishing or shooting. It was large enough of a small town that not everyone knew everyone but you at the very least knew someone they also know. I am diagnosed with high functioning Autism called Asperger's syndrome which makes me a very literal and analytical person. My parents are of completely different political ideologies, my mother is a Democrat while my father is very much so a Republican. I moved out to Arizona when I was around 7 due to my father getting a job out here which was a very huge change from a small conservative town to a big metropolitan area. It was a lot to get used to and this is around where my experiences as who I am started.

I knew since I was around 8 years old that I was attracted to emotionally and physically to trans-women. I never saw them as anything but women and even at that age I understood that they were women, women who where born in the wrong body and are either on their way to or have finished fixing that mistake. Luckily the church I went to when I was younger in Arizona was very live and let live, they never talked badly about the LGBT community but also unfortunately they never said anything good as well. I believe that attitude made me hide my attraction but at the same time didn't cause great stress or depression about it. I was very lucky compared to others even when I finally told my mom that I was attracted to trans-women she was accepting, she didn't understand at first she thought it meant I was gay but at the same time loved me just the same (her view has changed completely now and she understand that I am straight). And honestly the one I was worried about was my father a very conservative man who looked up to Reagan and would very much not let the cold war go, when he found out all he said to me was "either way your my son and I love you" and everything went on as it had before except I didn't have to hide anymore, and I know I was one of the lucky ones.

My experience with telling my parents of my sexual attraction mirrors a lot of men and women who come out to their families the difference being I was coming out straight as sexuality is more of a fluid then black and white and unfortunately people like myself are seen as an outsider to both groups. I have been called slurs by both communities, many in the heterosexual community say I am gay and even many in the LGBT community say the same. And that is what many men like me fear when it comes to being open about our attractions is that we become a pariah to both communities where we are excluded from either group. Don't get me wrong I have never experienced the kind of hatred that many in the LGBT community have, besides the odd few derogatory comments and one confrontation that almost became a fight because I was shopping in a grocery store and a man decided to confront us as we were minding our own business. I've been very lucky and the vast majority of what could be seen as negative are people not understanding me, constantly assuming I am gay but in most cases it ends with "I don't understand your life but whatever", while at the same time these same people could be vehemently against the LGBT community where as they see me as something they don't like but doesn't give them the same provocation as if I were gay which in that case they would be very aggressive towards me. I've been told before that I don't belong at pride since I am a straight cis male when I am just trying to support my fiance. Which is incredibly disheartening as I always thought Pride was about inclusion not exclusion.

I have always been very open about my relationship and it is not something I would ever hide as I see nothing different in my relationship then my parents relationship or many other male-female couples. And in my Fiance's case it seems people cant understand that being Transgender is an identity not a sexuality where many in the LGBT community tell her she is gay for being with me which is a spit in the face to Trans-people, by saying that they are invalidating her as a woman and basically going back to that old disgusting trope that she is just a "dude in a dress" and that is so far from the truth. She experiences bigotry all the time when we just try to go outside and live our lives like any other human being, and by God is she strong she doesn't let these people bring her down she tells me she feels sorry for them and all the anger and hate inside of them that they must attack and humiliate others that have done nothing to them. But even then I can see how society sees her due to the media and Hollywood. My first experience with seeing how hard she has it was when we were at the library years age before this bathroom bill nonsense even started, we had just found some books to check out and she went into the women's restroom and I was waiting by the water fountain for her to come out and another woman came out and very loudly started to talk badly about her just for the reason of embarrassing her I confronted her and asked her "what have we done to you that you think you have the right to try and humiliate other human beings?", and all she said was "it's free speech F*****". That was my first experience in seeing such hatred in person, I've seen it before on TV but thanks to Asperger's until I experienced it myself many times since I always thought those people were few and far in-between as it gives somewhat of an innocence to not understanding the evil that can be out in the world at least it had for me.

One of the other things I have seen Trinity go through is many people see her as a sexual object, people stop and try to pick her up wherever she goes, the vast majority of the time she is just walking our dog in a long flowery dress like any other women and they think she is a prostitute or such a sexual being that she couldn't resist them and that whole view point leads me to my final discussion about my experiences and how media portrays Trans women and specifically our relationship. Recently a trailer was released for a movie called Anything. This movie is everything wrong with Hollywood and its portrayal of Trans-women and the men that are attracted to them both sexually and emotionally. Let me start with the fact they used a cis male to play as the trans-woman is just plain wrong, there are many trans-women out there that would have been perfect for the part and apparently many auditioned but were told "they didn't look Trans enough" which couldn't be more insulting and more stereotypical of Hollywood leaving the outdated and harmful view point that a Trans-woman is just a man in a dress. And the fact that they use the trope that because she is Trans she must be a sex worker which they don't realize the harm they do with that stereotype. What is on TV/movies is what the majority of Americans would see when it comes to Trans-people as only around 16% of Americans directly know someone who is trans, which means if the majority of trans characters are sex workers then Americans will more than likely see most trans people as such and treat them that way as well. But the final thing and what actually lead to this article in the first place is how they portray a straight male falling in love with a straight trans-woman. How it comes off is its like a surprise, like a good for you straight male and a pat on the back. Basically in trying to normalize it they make it abnormal in the first place. I never thought that a straight male in a relationship with a straight woman was anything special that it would be "surprising", even the tagline is "This is a story about the infinite possibility of love. They took something that shouldn't be seen as anything different and made it the entire plot point. And that in itself is insulting.

Chris and Trinity