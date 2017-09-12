The Eye Of The Hurricane

As many of you may or may not know, I am a structure queen. When it comes to writing this blog, I start a week before, asking to be shown what topic to write about. I let the topic marinate for a few days and then sit down to write the blog post about five to seven days before it gets published.

What many of you probably don’t know is that I live in Miami where, as I write this blog post, there is a Category 5 hurricane expected in a few days. Although I had planned to write this post on an entirely different topic, every time I sat down to write, my mind kept drifting back to thinking about this impending hurricane. Since I believe that the Universe is always giving us feedback and that every experience is a learning experience, I decided to pause and go with what is. What is this experience trying to teach me? What am I supposed to be seeing?

Although I have had several a-has and insights, the thing that has stood out the most about this experience up to this moment is the incredible amount of kindness permeating the air. Yes, there have been reports of price gouging and people losing their cool as a result of long lines, supply shortages, fear, and stress, but for the most part what I see and feel is kindness and caring.

People are greeting each other, looking into each other’s eyes, and asking, “How are you doing? Where are you going?” Every conversation ends with, “Stay safe!” which has become like a sacred prayer. There is an increased sense of gratitude for the people working at grocery stores, drug stores, and restaurants for being there and helping instead of being home with their families and/or making their own preparations. Many businesses are helping out. Yes, they want to make money but not in the face of tragedy or at the cost of other people. There is not only neighbor helping neighbor but strangers helping strangers and many are going above and beyond, asking, “How can I become a first responder? How can I volunteer?” And in terms of people who are not in Irma’s path, the prayers and love being sent from around the world are creating a container of love which I know will protect us and help us weather the storm. The feelings of love are just that palpable!

For me, I feel an increased sense of churning and fear as well as an increased sense of awe and reverence. I am again amazed that from the shadow comes the light. It’s incredible the range and dichotomy of emotions that can exist in one moment.

In my upcoming book I write:

When we each own our wholeness, it impacts the whole.

In the eye of the hurricane, whatever seems to divide us dissipates. We are connected in compassion. Everyone seems to have stepped into a collective consciousness. People are asking:

Who do I want to be inside the collective?

How can I contribute or help?

What do I need to do to take care of myself so I feel free and able to help others?

There are no “right” or “wrong” answers to any of these questions, just what feels right for each individual. Standing in our personal integrity of what is important to us and taking individual responsibility for the safety and well-being of ourselves and our loved ones, we are then able to step into the whole and collective integrity. And it really is amazing what communities can do and achieve when they come together as one. Together, we can weather the storms!

I conclude this blog post with gratitude, prayers, and love! Wherever you are and whatever you are dealing with…”Stay Safe!”

Transformational Action Steps

(1) Reflect on this thought: “When we each own our wholeness, it impacts the whole.”

(2) Identify what you need to take care of for yourself or handle in your own life that would then free you up to step more fully into the collective.