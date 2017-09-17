THE FABULOUS BAKER BOYS

Scientists have recently discovered that the earliest known Hebrew writing was an inscription dating from the 10th century B.C. during the period of King David’s reign (basically 901-1000 in accordance with the Julian calendar).

This could potentially mean that portions of the Bible were written centuries earlier than previously thought.

For your edification those were the days of Israel when man’s car of choice was a donkey, marriages were arranged, the hot fashion was a tunic and leather sandals, taxes were at 50% (well not everything has changed) and women who were subservient, when not doing laundry, were doing laundry.

Since there was no Bill Nye the Science Guy, everything that needed to be explained was taken care of nice and tidily by a fervent and absolute belief in God Almighty, The message was simple and clear: don’t worry your pretty little head about LIFE or DEATH. God, has all the answers, like that famous eight ball.

Now just think of how far we have come in some 2000 years.

Even if nut jobs like Mike Pence want to believe that life and the entire planet began in the Garden of Eden, man, woman and life itself have evolved spectacularly. Because that’s how life works, kids. It moves forward relentlessly with or without our participation or cooperation or even our presence.

The sun does not rise and set in the Kanye West.

If you want to believe in God and have yourself a devout life, knock yourself out.

I actually believe deeply in the power of prayer and the dispensing of love with limitless generosity. I just have a hard time with certain organized religions that have a similar history to the Sopranos. (Ironically in TV we call our collected stories and arcs, “the Bible”).

The point is instead of donkeys we now have Teslas, instead of scrolls we have the internet (where we scroll anyway), we have the spectacular strides and sheer invention of modern day medicine and science. The once unexplainable to the peasants is now beyond explainable on Google.

But even that has its limits as all we really know is what we know right now. It took all this time to prove that Einstein’s theory of relativity was correct. The fact that we will all die with more questions that when we came in with, keeps the power and the need for God an up and running business and business is a boomin’.

Since most of the world does not get HBO and lives in squalor, just like the good old B.C. Days, religion is what comforts and informs the desperate and the psychopathic terrorist.

Man clearly needs a God.

Years ago the anthropologist Margaret Mead came into direct contact with a civilization in deep, dark Africa that had never had ANY contact with the outside world and guess what? They had shrines to a God.

I cannot prove that God exists and neither can you. But I also cannot prove that he (or she) does not exist so I’ll leave that debate to guys like that young guy, Yentil.

But here is where I have huge problems.

Lately it has become the fashion to apply our own rules and values, live by our own interpretation of the Bible (which to me is nothing more than a fucking opinion) and if we don’t believe in what you believe in, that gives you justifiable permission to act on your prejudice and run down an innocent woman a car in Charlottesville.

You want to not believe in Global Warming? Be my guest. Enjoy your hurricanes because more will be coming as regular as the trains.

The point of that rant is thus: your simple headed, closed minded ignorance should not be responsible for mass deaths. Your own beliefs should affect YOU and NO ONE else.

As far as I know no bible says that you ARE God. You can looks like him (We all did in the sixties from sandals to beard and man did we ever spread free love with any girl who would let us). We can act like him. Speak like him. We can point to him when we hit a home run, score a goal or win a Grammy.

But we are NOT him.

We are no different than the judges on the Supreme Court whose job one is to interrupt the law to the best of their scholarly ability. Now does prejudice play into that? Duh. Thanks to Justice Scalia, the interpretation of the Second Amendment is officially a free ticket to assassinate Sandy Hook children, shoot politicians in the face, or wipe out any college kid you want. Today if you are mentally ill you can buy a gun or even become President.

I hold Scalia accountable, but since he’s dead, all I can do is wag a disgruntled finger at his grave because I don’t think the Founding Fathers had military grade weapons in mind when they said, in the event of an emergency, we can create a militia.

Scalia was not God. And neither is a fucking baker, barber, McDonalds manager or the guy who runs the local hog feed store.

In this country you are entitled to your opinion and have the right to express it (unless Sarah Huckabee takes umbrage with what you say).

Evidently if you are a hate group who represents mass-murdering Nazis—-whose victims included millions of men and women who died on battlefields in concentration camps (which included homosexuals) then you are a bunch of fine people.

That is your President’s interpretation. He of course is the equivalent of a televangelist who preaches and seduces, Elmer Fudd Gantry style, while he flies in private jets and stiffs the every day worker and Trump U student.

And despite what he thinks he is not God either.

If this whole baker selling wedding cakes to gay people thing continues, where will it go next? No Jews allowed? No Muslims? No African Americans?

Despite what you FEEL or what you THINK your GOD is saying directly to you, as a pure American patriot who LOVES democracy and covets our constitution, I see ALL Americans as EQUAL. The Founding Fathers set up our country as a direct response to tyranny. That is why there is a SEPARATION between Church and State. That is why they invented the word President and did not call George, King Washington. We don’t have rulers or the ruled in this country.

We have Americans and are not ruled by your God, but by our constitution. Period. Senators are not sitting in pews.

If you don’t want to sell to all Americans, Mr. Fabulous Baker Boy, then perhaps you should get out of the cookie racket and go bake for the Klan where I’m sure you will be welcomed with open arms—-like AK 47s.

What’s amusing to me is that any immigrant who gains citizenship knows, understands and embraces the basics of our law far more reverently than a few, hostile, exclusionary, self-righteous bakers who are in facdt, ignoring Jesus, who said, while dispensing bread::

“Take, eat; this is My body."