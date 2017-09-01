The Face That Launched a Thousand Ships to Start the Trojan War Was More Complicated Than Commonly Understood

What are some of the common misconceptions about Helen of Troy? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

There’s a really interesting misconception central to the modern perception of Helen of Troy, now reduced to a figure known for her beauty and her role as the catalyst of the Trojan War. We typically imagine Helen to be very young, very innocent, and either deceived or abducted by Paris. We think of her as a slip of a girl.

That’s reasonable enough as far as it goes. She’s from Greek myth, which means there is no single definitive version of the character and she can be considered as part of a constantly evolving folklore. She can, therefore, be anything and we can probably find a version to support it.

However, one thing that most people do not now realise is that in many versions, Helen was a mother before she met Paris and left Priam and Greece for Troy. That means she abandoned her child (or children, depending on the myth). She had at least one child, her daughter Hermione, born before the war.

Helen the Mother does not fit with modern ideas of Helen the Face that Launched a Thousand Ships or Helen the Great Whore of Troy.

Instead of just an angry husband, we also have a deserted child back in Mycenae, left alone by both parents as a consequence of Paris’s over-hasty actions.

Hermione is frequently neglected as Homer didn’t devote a book to her, but most myths have her ending better than many of her family members, married with children and living quietly. That is about as good as it gets when taking a bath in a lake can get you raped by a god or turned into a tree or bird.

Of course, Helen had a bizarre relationship with family that started before she was even born, so it’s hardly surprising that now we barely hear about her children.

We imagine her as a Juliet-figure, young and innocent, perhaps almost virginal despite her marriage to Menelaus.

Instead she was married for up to ten years before meeting Paris, meaning she was probably twenty-two or twenty-three at the time of meeting him, and had had at least one baby (Hermione) and perhaps four (three sons who get short shrift most of the time as they were too young to fight in the Great War: Aethiolas, Maraphius, and Pleisthenes).

Our slip of a girl was a matron, a fecund and sexy older woman, and her half-divine nature and history as a mother-goddess feeds into that.

That she had divine blood is undisputed in the myth.

Her father was Zeus, so she is considered to be a demi-goddess, with all the emotional and cultural weight that bears upon those with divine blood (for further examples of divine blood as an important heroic feature, see Achilles, Aeacus, Aeneas…).

Helen is conceived when Leda, her mother, is, ah, approached by Zeus in his manifestation as a swan and subsequently born from an egg. This is Carrier-Belleuse’s imagined version of Helen’s conception, and my favourite because of the tenderness of the scene, a seduction not a rape:

Leda and the Swan, Albert-Ernest Carrier-Belleuse, Metropolitan Museum of Art (Public Domain Image)

So our simplified view of Helen gives us one huge misconception, that she was too young and immature to know what she was doing or losing, depending on if you believe she eloped or was abducted or something between the two.

I suspect the romantic view edits out both the possible rape by Paris and the deliberate leaving of the child because in the modern era, it makes him or her so thoroughly repugnant. He becomes a rapist, not a romantic lover. She becomes a bad mother and that breaks us from the trance of her beauty and repels us.

Helen herself has never submitted to simple classification however, and many of the ancient people would have disagreed on her character:

In some places, she was a tragic beauty, cursed by the Gods to be the tool that brought down so many heroes, who was unwillingly abducted and longed to return to Menelaus and Hermione.

In others, she was the whore who saw the best men of her generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked, their lives stolen by her wanton lust for Paris, with whom she all too willingly eloped.

In others still, she wasn’t even there for the Trojan war but instead spent her time innocently in Egypt, while a phantom version of her haunted the walls of Illium. Personally, I’ve always found this to be far the weirdest, but it did lead to her being worshipped as a goddess, so different strokes…

Then again, I could argue that the next biggest misconception is that she, rather than the Pride of Men, was the cause of the Trojan War.

Helen was probably the most beautiful woman of all time, if we consider beauty to be the thing that we desire and admire but cannot truly possess, because she is a phantom in our minds, representing everything we cannot grasp but want all the same.

They weren’t really fighting about Helen-the-Woman so much as Helen-the-Ideal.

She was a trophy, not an actor. A prize to be won or lost, but always, always a source of conflict beyond her control. If not her, they would have found something else to go to war over, she was merely a convenient excuse.

Though as excuses for war crimes go, she is the most lovely and poetic.

Even after the war, she is either given back to Menelaus to live “happily ever after”, hanged by Polyxo for her role in the death of Tlepolemus, or joined Achilles in a joyful eternity in the afterlife (to be a fly on that Olympian wall!).

She has no agency.

Things are done to, not by, her.

So today we see her as a pawn in a giant game played only by men and gods.

As with so many mythological women, she didn’t start that way. Bettany Hughes did a brilliant job of exploring how Helen evolved through time, in her book Helen of Troy: Goddess, Princess, Whore.

It shows how a maternal goddess is trammelled by the increasingly rigid and patriarchal rules of a changing society and is reduced from subject to object.

She is the fall of female power, made utterly subject to male power, her sexual power used to trap her and to blame her. She is unmade by the men, her very divinity diminished by their grasping hands.

The original mother goddess, I suspect, would have run away with Paris all the same but when he proved incompetent at both war and fathering children, I like to think she would have taken charge of her own fate.

And burnt the topless towers of Illium.