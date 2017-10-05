The Failure of Thoughts and Prayers

The mantra of “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families” has lost its meaning. A tweet by Dan Hodges from 2015 has been passed around the internet that says, “In retrospect Sandy Hook marked the end of the US gun control debate. Once America decided killing children was bearable, it was over.” In light of the massacre in Las Vegas, that tweet has never been more true. Our country has truly succumb to the power of the gun lobby and inaction on the issue of gun violence.

While gun violence has had a long history in America, it feels like the last ten years have definitely been the worst. Since the Virginia Tech massacre rocked the nation in 2007, there have been more and more mass shootings. There have been so many it really does get hard to rattle off the dates, locations and number of dead. The failure of our leaders to act on effective gun control hurts more with every mass shooting that follows. Even in the wake of children being murdered, our leaders failed to pass anything. Watching the news every time any attempt failed in the wake of that tragedy, how could one not feel immense sorrow and anger?

Instead of offering us stronger gun control that could possibly prevent future mass shootings, our leaders continue to offer us “thoughts and prayers”. But where have thoughts and prayers gotten us? They’ve gotten us nowhere. Every mass shooting has been met with that same mantra, vigils, services, and another famous mantra, “now is not the time”. But when is the right time? If it isn’t clear by now, this mantra echoed by Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan are code for “sorry can’t, not now, not ever”. When there’s a chemical spill at a factory no one says “now is not the time to discuss chemical safety”. As Chuck Todd said so well, “When planes flew into the World Trade Center did we say now is not the time to talk about terrorism? When our banking system nearly collapsed in 2008 did we say now is not the time to talk about financial regulation?” So why can’t we talk about gun control in the wake of yet another mass shooting?

The same argument will go, “bad people will always find a way”. While we can admit those truly bent on performing such atrocities will try their hardest to commit evil acts, why are we surrendering ourselves to not even try? We have failed to expand background checks and failed to curtail the sale of weapons that are absolutely unnecessary in our society. No one is trying to take away your guns. But why should you be able to turn your weapon into an automatic one that can be used to commit such an act like we just saw in Las Vegas? I doubt anyone needs an automatic weapon, or any modification to make it such, for self-defense in their home. However, the sad reality is the argument seems to go in circles with no progress on gun control. Why do we continue to act like more guns solves anything? Why do we continue to accept and normalize gun violence?

In the wake of the Pulse massacre, my heart was broken out of the pure hate for my community. What only added insult to injury was our leaders once again failing to do anything about a tragedy that had the potential to be stopped. Instead, we had a candidate who is now President tweet an “I told you so” and instead focus on using the shooter as part of his scapegoating of a particular people for his own political benefit. Why does the purchase of certain weapons not ring alarm bells? Why has nothing been done to implement such a policy? What are our leaders so afraid of? Maybe some of them truly are afraid of politicizing tragedy, or maybe it’s just that check from the N.R.A.

Now here we are again, another mass shooting and again one that takes the throne of “worst mass shooting in US history”. How have we allowed this to happen? Our leaders, particularly our President, only care when they can scapegoat the shooter. Watch the news and you see how the latest mass murderer is portrayed. Look at how Dylan Roof was portrayed. We have a problem in America. When it comes to gun violence, we have become numb to white men committing massacres. Can we honestly say if the shooter had been black, Latinx, or Muslim that the media and our political leaders would not be doing everything to portray that person as part of something sinister or as sinister themselves? In this latest tragedy, it seems the media has worked overtime to portray this man, Stephen Paddock, as an anomaly. The truth is, he is not an anomaly. He is a product of our society, of the gun violence our culture has nurtured and done nothing to stop. Las Vegas was a horrible tragedy, but it feels like we have truly become numb to the pain. 58 people are dead and the country goes through the same cycle it has grown so accustomed to so much in the last decade.