The Faithful Shopper: Shopping at the Shore

We’re all heading out east to the Hamptons for sun, sand and some great shopping. Here’s some favorites and what’s new this season...

In East Hampton...

Lifestyle apparel and accessories brand Big Flower has reopened for a second season in its original brick-and-mortar store, 23 Newtown Lane.

Chic casual wear brand Anthony Thomas Melillo (ATM) has opened its second outpost, at 20 Newtown Lane, following a successful pop-up last season.

Reformation Beach House, 45 Main Street, is your best bet for all things summer.

Água de Coco by designer Liana Thomaz has a first international location: a pop-up shop at 20 Main Street.

Los Angeles contemporary line Chaser has made its way to the East Coast with a second store at 75 Main Street.

St. Frank's has a brand new pop-up, 78 Main Street, with home textiles and global art.

Stevenson’s Toys opened a second toy boutique at 66 Newtown Lane. Stella & Ruby Hamptons has a pop up shop, 79 Newtown Lane, next to Herrick Park, selling stylish clothing for babies and children.

Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo has arrived on the scene with its first-ever pop-up shop, open through mid-October, selling women’s and men’s pre-fall collections, 66 Newtown Lane.

In Southampton...

Lifestyle concept store featuring accessories and jewelry can be found at the new location for Copious Row Beach, 28c Jobs Lane.

Kendra Scott’s collections are at 44A Main Street.

Bluemercury already has a location at 67 Main Street in East Hampton and now will be at 46 Main Street.

Eberjey showcases their intimate collection, swimwear and kids at 53C Jobs Lane.

Hailing from Southern California, Johnny Was has a pop-up at 46 Jobs Lane.

Online retailer One Kings Lane opened its first bricks and mortar location in the former location of Rogers Memorial Library, 11 Jobs Lane.

Random Acts of Creativity (RACLifestyle) has its first independent pop-up, 38A Jobs Lane, Southampton.

In Sag Harbor...

Straight out of NYC, e-brand Ayr will launch its second brick-and-mortar location at 25 Madison Street.

Stella Flame jewelry, fragrance and accessories adding luxe to 150 Main Street.

In Montauk...

The Fashion Collective, a curated collection of fashion and lifestyle brands, is back by popular demand for a second season at Gurney's Montauk, 290 Old Montauk Hwy. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, guests can expect more pop-ups, including Joie, contemporary and sophisticated apparel, GG Maull, accessories, and Sweaty Betty, active wear. Also find 6 Shore Road for your bikinis plus swim trunks for the guys! This marks the brand’s first foray into menswear.

Shine is bigger and better with a revamped inventory in a space that has tripled in size - they are calling it “mini department store” - at 764 Montauk Hwy.

Westhampton Beach...

Ravel, at 3 Moniebogue Lane, showcasing clothing, jewelry and accessories that have “a resort flair.”

Amagansett...

The world of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand goop will help you have a beautiful summer, with her warm weather pop-up opening mid-July in a gray-shingled house on cumber 145.