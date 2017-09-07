The Fall of the Aztecs

In the early 1500s, the Aztec empire comprised about 25 million people. That changed with the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors led by Hernán Cortés, which marked the beginning of the end for the Aztec empire. Though Cortés was initially forced to withdraw from the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlán, he returned ten months later. He laid siege to the city, which was already weakened by famine, drought and a disease epidemic. The city fell on August 13, 1521, and much of it was destroyed, ending the Aztec empire.

Historians and scientists have long speculated on the nature of the disease that destroyed the Aztec empire, killing between 7 and 18 million people. The epidemic lasted from 1545 to 1550, and it was one of the most devastating population declines in Mesoamerica. Recent data suggests that it was enteric fever, which was likely brought to Mexico from Europe by the conquering Spanish.

Scientists using advanced molecular biology techniques and computer software can identify bacterial DNA in samples of DNA from teeth. The scientists took samples from Aztec bodies buried prior to and after contact with Europeans. The site in Oaxaca, Mexico includes the earliest identified contact-era epidemic burial ground in Mexico. The outbreak included large areas of central Mexico and Guatemala, and it may have spread down to Peru. Previous theories suggested hemorrhagic fever, typhus or typhoid fever, measles or bubonic plague as the cause. DNA analysis did not find the genetic information for any of these pathogens in the bodies from 1545 to 1550.

This new investigation revealed the presence of an unexpected bacterium- a paratyphi form of Salmonella enterica, a cause of enteric fever. This pathogen is known to have existed in Europe as early as 1200. The Spanish had a name for the disease, “pujamiento de sangre,” which translates to “full bloodiness,” while the Aztecs called it “cocoliztli,” which means “pestilence.”

Enteric fever exists today and can be life-threatening. There are about 5,700 cases per year in the U.S., with the majority acquired during international travel. Enteric fever is common in developing countries, with about 21.5 million cases every year. Salmonella paratyphi only infects humans, and symptoms include high fever, stomach pain, rash or loss of appetite. Without treatment, people can become delirious or motionless with exhaustion. Even today, the fatality rates of enteric fever in developing countries have been as high as 50 percent. Even after symptoms disappear, the disease can reoccur or be passed to others. There are vaccines, which are only partially effective. Infected people can be treated with antibiotics, although some strains have developed resistance.

The disruptions to normal life, the introduction of subsistence farming by the conquering Spanish as well as a drought may have disrupted the hygiene measures used by the Aztecs, contributing to the spread of the epidemic. This new study suggests that enteric fever was partially responsible for the fall of the Aztec population, changing the Americas forever and opening the New World to Europeans.