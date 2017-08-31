Changemaker Interview Series

In this regular contributing column, we interview hardy online entrepreneurs who begun their life down the traditional path, but realize that something was missing. They decide to pivot, and strike out on their own, and forge ahead on their own path and never looked back.

In this series, we interview these inspiring individuals to show exactly what it takes to live life on your own terms. This week, we feature the incredible true story of longtime female entrepreneur and diva, Maria Camille. Maria was forced into becoming the wife of a mafia boss while only a teenager, lost one of her sons, and decided to run away and change everything. She started a variety of businesses, took up skydiving, and even had her own TV show!

Today she shares her incredible story and gives back inspiration to other entrepreneurs. With her platform, Idea House, she has assembled a well-being house in Costa Rica for creative individuals to connect, collaborate, and draw inspiration from.

In your own words, please tell us about yourself!

For the past three decades, I’ve been a nomad entrepreneur working on all sorts of creative projects worldwide. I never planned this type of lifestyle. It unfolded naturally through a series of life events.

I grew up in the idyllic coastal town of Santa Barbara, California, but was uprooted at age 16 with a move to a Native American village in the far northern wilds of Alaska, where my father worked at a government facility. There, at 17, I was noticed, coveted and “claimed” by a powerful Mafioso in charge of the multi-million dollar contracts for building the Alaskan oil pipeline. He was 25 years older than me.

My life quickly became a fast lane to chaos; politics, machinations and fear. By the time I turned 21, I had given birth to three children. When my son turned two years old, he was hit by a car and killed. That same night our house was burned to the ground, in a Mafia deal gone bad.

Was there a specific moment when you decided to quit being a mafia housewife and set out to start life on your own as an entrepreneur?

There was so much pain in losing my son. It was indescribable. I was like a prisoner. I was not allowed to pursue a hobby, let alone a career, friends or a mind of my own. I had plenty of money, but this became meaningless.

It took five years to gain the courage to escape. I left with my two young girls and little money just to be free. There was a do or die feeling in my gut. After I left, I never looked back – I was given $10,000 and was told to go play for a while, and that I would be begging to come back within 6 months.

To start a new life, I invested my small pittance of funds into 10 acres of raw land in Arizona and created a subdivision that would become highly profitable. I was so naive and had no training to start anything – just a will to make it on my own.

I took up skydiving. Soon I bought the lease on the airport and ran the skydiving center - I became a jumpmaster at age 24 with many people’s lives as my responsibility. I began to experience freedom and the adrenaline that comes with this type of life.

I became a pioneer in extreme sports. I started training in Style competition, which is gymnastics at 200 mph with only 26 seconds of free-fall airtime. I went on to win four gold medals and one bronze in the World Skydiving Championships, the first American woman to do so.

Fully out of the box that had previously defined my existence, I excelled in other extreme sports. The changes in my life were dichotomous and I found I had a knack for the perilous.

In the midst of these successes, tragedy struck once again. The house I had built on my own was burnt down, dashing my dreams and depleting finances. It was a fixed job, but I had no proof on who did this.

What are some of the businesses you’ve started over the years? What did you learn from them?

I’ve learnt that success (and living) depends on being able to reinvent yourself often. You need to become an expert at it. I learned to turn ideas into businesses – as a lifestyle. Building businesses started through different adventures I was invited on that turned into gigs.

I was invited onto expeditions with skydiving; one being in East Irian Jaya, New Guinea where I was to make a parachute jump into an indigenous area, then scale a mountain that had never been climbed, then complete a white water river run to the ocean. I was with 3 other world champions within these fields. However, after I made the parachute jump, we where were put in prison for coming into this closed country without proper authority. I negotiated our way out of this situation by making a parachute jump in the main village for all the native people.

I went to Jeddah, Saudia Arabia as private flight crew for a rich family. I flew around the world in private jets and saw many perspectives and cultures. Soon, I started my own entrepreneurial adventures. As I progressed, my passion was to become an investment banker - even though I had no funds to get started.

When reading about the World Venture Capital Conference in Geneva, I bought a ticket to Switzerland. I was not sure what would happen at the conference, but I showed up. I was one of only a few women attending. I was so shy, that during the luncheons I did not sit with the others, instead, I went into the hotel restaurant and sat alone.

During this time, I was traveling extensively within Europe. I met a couple of guys - they always seemed to appear at the baggage area at the same time I did. We finally gave recognition to one another and talked.

I learned they were from Montreal and had started a brokerage firm in Amsterdam and were taking tech companies public. I shared that my company was AIRAM – (which is my name Maria spelled backwards). It meant, American International Resources and Marketing, which pretty much covered whatever I wanted to get involved in.

They said that I should bring them companies that looked good, which I did. I then lived between the EU and U.S. doing all sorts of business gigs. I became a gold broker and was partnered with a group out of Paris looking to buy gold contracts under spot so they could control the gold market. This was more of a covert operation and where I grew wise as $7m commissions were earned but elusively never showed up in my Swiss bank account – we failed often.

I started a publishing company around lifestyle, destination resorts and travel. I learned that “owning” your own media was very profitable, not for the ads or sponsorships, but for the perks. To date, I’ve worked with many major brands along with dozens of boutique properties and lifestyle companies.

I turned my magazine into a TV series and was able to get it syndicated on airline in-flight programming worldwide. Then China Airlines picked up the Show, and CCTV then invited me to China. I was one of the first U.S. TV Shows to air in China. This was huge, and I was offered a buyout of almost a million dollars. It took over a year to put this deal together. It was 2008, and then the world markets crashed - the world came to an end. The buyout could not close and I lost everything again.

I needed a rest, something different, so a Swedish man and I started a motorcycle rental and tour company in the southwest of U.S. The tours were just for Europeans coming to tour the southwest via motorcycle. This gig was great fun and I learned to ride and have racked up thousands of miles riding my own motorcycle.

I went on to publish several other magazines always around travel, lifestyle and working with destination properties. Through many years of visiting properties, I’ve become a turn-around specialist and consultant for boutique brands.

As I’ve studied the Taoist energy arts for years, I put together a beautiful Chinese Kung Fu Fan exercise and became a guest artist at resorts to teach classes as I traveled as a journalist and magazine publisher at the same time.

The list goes on . . .

”When the pain of the problem becomes greater than the pain of the solution is when you’ll take action.”

What were some of the hardest moments? Did you ever feel like giving up?

I’ve lost count how many times I’ve been hanging off a cliff. Failure – well I’ve learned to eat it for lunch.

Over the years, I’ve learned to become an expert at reinventing myself. I learned that you have to practice change. Through hard times, you learn the flow of life, and realize when you’re in an upswing and when you’re in a downswing. It’s the principle of Yin Yang – energy is constantly moving and changing.

Practicing change is hard because we fear the unknown. But, I learned that fear is not final. It can be out-witted because fear is more of a misunderstood focus.

I started training my focus, intention and spirit within everything I did.

I learned to be kind to myself

I learned to take what I call “Monk Breaks”

Without fail, I go live like a monk every so often. It’s always somewhere very special. It’s a down time that I think is mandatory.

For me it starts by going to the mountains. It’s where I find the teacherless learning and creativity to plan a new path. There is something about going into a serene wild place. The solitude will bring you forward.

It’s important to give up the comforts of what is familiar, as this helps you to find new space within yourself. It’s about giving up your current identity, which may be based on a false ground. It gives you the time you need to develop into something more. Because our lives are so busy and noisy, taking a monk break will feel like a crisis in itself. That’s why it works.

Your demons will seek you out. This cultivation is a battle of self – for a lifetime. You will feel like you have to recuperate from your recuperation. But, once you make the move, it is the law of power that your energy will rise to the level you need.

I make each step of a reinvention feel like I’ve won a gold medal. I meet the journey with reverence and anticipation. I say to myself: “Oh dear one, you are growing something so new and special. Keep going.”

A key point is to become an expert at moving in a new direction before you are ready. Most people wait too long to get into action, generally out of fear. They are waiting for better circumstances. Before I left my mob husband, I knew I had to make a change - long before I was ready. I learned that when you get ready forever, your path becomes more difficult because you start creating more obstacles.

It has to become an everyday process – it’s like a new lifestyle. Through this, you start growing an awareness that gives you an inner power so strong that you can be ready for most any scenario. It’s a warriors art. Warriors take full responsibility for their lives, reinvent often and own their spirits.

I’ve learned how to accept and take risks because to me, it’s no risk – it’s life. It’s like you are a mercenary – out front where no one else goes – not afraid to fail – not afraid of what people think.

It’s been the times that I’ve been most fearful that I’ve grown the most. I’ve been in very compromising situations – even life and death situations. But this is when you can actually make fear your ally and friend. Because, if you put yourself in these out-of-the-box situations, a whole new world of amazing things awaits you that you would not of found otherwise.

I want to learn more about your new venture, The Idea House. How did this start and what is your mission?

The Idea House is a very special project for me. It’s as if I’m coming full circle with building a house again and putting everything I’ve learned over the years into the ideas of it.

The Idea House is a forward thinking concept to build a remarkable wellbeing house centered around a large studio space where small groups can live - work and play. The studio will be like a retreat where aspiring creative individuals such as artists, writers, photographers, producers, choreographers, entrepreneurs can visit to create a dream project.

The idea started while envisioning the best use of a beautiful piece of land I own in the rainforest on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. I wanted the land to be used for a higher purpose - a place that naturally gives inspiration to new concepts for how people engage, live, work, connect and relax.

The current focus is to bring a special team together to design and build The Idea House. We’re getting ready to start with a crowd fund and other creative ways to fund the concept. I own the land and I have a legal corporation set up in Costa Rica – called; The Idea House.Cool. Those who are creators and help drive the funding will get to use the house during the year with their own group or friends.

If interested to take part; write me at info@theideahouse.cool.

“I became a master of observation. I saw how other people would think and talk about an idea, then ‘get ready forever’ and never accomplish their dreams. I was determined not to go down that road.”

What do you love most about being an entrepreneur?

I love ideas and figuring out how to make situations work. In fact I’m passionate about it, which is why The Idea House will be special. I look to have visiting entrepreneurs come and have the most special place to create.

I especially look to what the future holds and what new models for living – working and playing will be. I do not get stuck with the past, I look to the future, and this is where I love to share ideas and help others.

What are some common mistakes aspiring entrepreneurs often make and what advice do you give to young people — such as yourself at 25 — who are interested in living life on their own terms?

Given the volatile state of the world and business, it’s no coincidence to get into situations of having to “bite off more than you can chew” even if you don’t want to. So, watch where you give and put your energy.

I think you should start your own projects as much as you can. When you travel or if you just want stay in one place – show up with your own plan. People who design their own projects are more focused and have a certain differentiation and vibe about them. They “stand out” – others want to know you.

When I was younger I thought I could walk through walls; you have all this energy that can come across as arrogant. You learn through a lot of failures that you do not know it all.

Become an amazing observer and listener, don’t give away all that is in you.

When faced by any loss, there’s no point in trying to recover what has been; it’s best to take advantage of the large space that will open up for you to fill with something new. Become good at moving at any given time in a direction you need to go with infinite clarity.

What are your future goals for The Idea House and your entrepreneurial career in general for the next few years?

The Idea House will be a large undertaking and I look to make this happen with an incredible Team that comes together. I would never want to take this on by myself – it is all about building community and seeing how the ideas of others come together in unity. It’s an important study in a sense to see if this can be done, and become a new model for living and working.

As I get older, I want to pass on and train others to become teachers of the beautiful martial arts Chinese Fan routine I have choreographed throughout the years. Called Bagua Flow, it brings together a powerful internal martial arts foundation, which helps to magnify energy and focus, providing a wonderful exercise journey steeped in the powerful traditions of ancient alchemy. Bagua Flow is especially good for women as it provides a strong inner power, permeated with an artistic, expressive quality, which combines deep philosophy with movement. Each lesson has the potential to awaken others to their own inherent superpower.

What other dream profession would you take up if you weren’t doing what you are doing?

If I had the talent, I would be an artist doing something really crazy and controversial.

What’s one random fact about you that few people know?

I’ve been through a death experience three times where I leave my body and come back. The experience is profound and I reached an incredible presence of peace within me. If I get sick or when I’m going to die, I would not go through all the horrible medical regimes. I will gladly move on to the new life – it’s incredible.

“Tragedy always brings about change. It happens like a large space, which opens up so you can fill it with something new. And, to fill the space requires the courage to let go of certainties. I learned to not become attached to owning ‘things.’”

What advice would you give to others who want to create a business around their passions?

Become a Master of Uncertainty. Become the producer of your life performance because you are the one living the role you choose.

It’s like being the executive producer of your own movie. An executive producer has great vision, ideas and purpose! They take responsibility for putting all aspects of their movie together with different episodes playing throughout their lifetime.

Executive producers develop their own style and put their own spin on things. They do not go look for what is happening – they make up what is happening. They do not go look for the - it factor. They are it.

Next, become an expert at reinventing yourself - your life depends on it. Think of reinventing your life as a planned program that you actually train for. Think how positive it would be if you were ready when the flow of life brings you the next down-turn. It would be like harvesting your life and achievements before things became stale.

You would train to become so aware of situational changes that you would never get to that gut retching stage where you conveniently sabotage yourself.

If you regularly planned on reinventing yourself, you would naturally start creating your own autonomy and control of your future. It is a deliberate growth. Do not buy pre-packaged dreams.