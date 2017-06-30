The Fastest Growing Organic Juice Bar - Interview with Founders of Clean Juice

Clean Juice is an organic juice bar founded by Kat and Landon Eckles. They are based out of Charlotte, NC and in just two years they have grown their business from one location to around sixty franchise locations across nine states. Recently, I was able to sit down with them to discuss this impressive success and get a glimpse into how they have accomplished this and where they see the business going in the future.

The following is a brief summary of each of their answers. To experience the full interview, please check out the video at the top of the page!

Where Did The Idea Come From?

Back in 2014, Kat and Landon realized that Landon’s current career wasn’t working. It required him to be gone for long periods of time, which put strain on him and their relationship. They came together and decided to combine Kat’s passion for health and fitness with Landon’s background in business.

What Sets You Apart from Other Juice Bars?

The very first step they took in creating the best juice bar possible was staying committed to sourcing organic ingredients. They had done research on many other franchises and found that they did not live up to the standards that they envisioned for their business.

“Being USDA Certified organic was a big deal [to us].” - Landon

As well, they use a cold press technique for their juicing that maintains the nutrients to a degree that you won’t find in a lot of other juices.

How Have You Handled Your Rapid Growth?

They decided to put a lot of focus on infrastructure and people. They wanted to make sure their team was taken care of, were passionate about the business, and knew what needed to be done to see success. As well, Kat praised Landon’s ability to see the strategy several steps ahead at all times. They built for growth and developed a team that would get them there.

“You have to be passionate about what you do. So the people who are already working for us understand why we’re different. They’re super passionate about what we do.” - Landon

Where Can I Find More Info On Franchising With You?

If you head over to www.CleanJuiceFranchising.com you can find all the info you will need to get started.

What Advice Would You Give Aspiring Entrepreneurs?

“I think that building your own business is definitely not for the faint of heart. You have to be willing to make the sacrifice both in time and resources.” - Landon

They just want to encourage anyone who feels passionately about something to go after it, but do it with the awareness of what it will cost. You have to be willing to make sacrifices and work hard.