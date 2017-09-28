The Fastest Way to Love After 50

It’s a new year. A new beginning and it’s your chance to find love with a good man this year. How’s that feeling to you?

Do you feel hopeful like yes, this can happen this year? If so great! Love your positive attitude!

Or are you feeling like you’re not sure its ever going to happen for you? I get it. Dating can be tough.

Whether you feel inspired or feel like you need a little help, I’d like to share this little secret with you…. The fastest way to attract a good man into your life in 2018 is by having a dating plan in place filled with baby steps for making your dream come true.

You might be thinking a plan? Really aren’t plans for business not for my personal life?

Putting a plan in place is the greatest motivator there is because you can see forward movement happening and that is what will keep you inspired and moving towards your dream.

Did you know that most people put goals in place right about now but by the end of January, their goals have gone by the wayside?

Why is that? Because they were missing the steps needed to make it happen for them.

And they were missing ways to measure their successes.

And they were missing the little successes along the way because they only saw the end goal as a way of measuring their accomplishments.

This is why gyms are crowded on January 2nd. Everyone is so excited to loose 10 pounds.

Yet by February 1st, most gyms are empty because the people huffing and puffing away on the machines in those first few weeks only lost 2 pounds.

Instead of celebrating the two pounds they lost, they’re feeling like a failure because it should have been more.

This happens in dating too. You go on a great date and the guy disappears. Or he asks you out for a second date then disappears and you start feeling like something has to be wrong with you when this keeps happening.

With a plan in place, you always know the next step you can take.

And it’s why coaches can be a game changer in your life. Whether its about loosing weight or finding love, having someone in your corner who can motivate you with steps that will inspire you to keep moving forward can make a huge difference in achieving your goal in the fastest way possible.

Make sense?

Ok, so lets get you started on creating a basic 3 step-dating plan for you.

The 1st step is to set an intention for what you want. Are you looking for a friend, a lover, a companion, a boyfriend, or a husband? Once you have the answer, ask yourself are the actions you’re taking getting you closer to what you want or pushing you further away from your dreams? This is a huge mindset shift that we’ll be talking more about in these blogs over the next year.

Step #2…listen to your heart about the type of man who will truly make you happy. I had a private client that kept insisting that a man with Mensa type intelligence was the only one who could make her happy. Nothing else mattered. In the past, she’d pretty much dated only men that had this quality and not one had worked out for her.

I took her through an exercise where she connected to her heart and asked the question, what about a man would make my heart sing?

The answer surprised her because her heart said a man who could make her laugh and who could bring out the best in her would make her heart sing.

This exercise made her realize she’d been dating the wrong men for years and once she allowed her heart versus her mind to lead her, true love came into her life.

Step #3…Clean up your baggage. Most of us know we carry some baggage to the table but do you know what yours is and how it’s holding you back from finding love?

Dating tools and skills work once you can identify your baggage and heal the wounds it’s created. A great start for figuring out your baggage is to take a look at all the men you’ve dated who’ve been wrong for you. There are reasons your dating them over and over again that you want to figure out. This type of deeper work is going to be the fastest way to love in 2017!