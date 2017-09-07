The Fastest Way to Obliterate Your Metabolism After 40

Avoid this Metabolism Killer that You’re Probably Already Doing

“This new diet is working great!” my uncle told me. “It’s tough, because I’m only eating 800 calories per day, and on Sundays I’m only allowed to eat one 8oz steak, but I can eat as many tomatoes as I want!”

I tried to hide the look of horror on my face, but couldn’t.

“I know, I know. But it’s working! And it’s only another 6 weeks until I can go back to eating normally”

I think you probably know where this is going. I checked back in with him a couple weeks after finishing his “diet program” to see how everything was going.

“I’m starving, and I feel like anything I eat goes straight to my love handles and gut. Plus I’ve gained 8 lbs in the last few weeks. I’m thinking about going back to the program. I had such good results when I was on it!”

This style of thinking isn’t uncommon. If decreasing calories to lose weight is working, than decreasing even more should be better, right?

You can’t blame yourself for this style of thinking. We live in a “More is Better” society, which is a slippery slope that can lead to intense bouts of exercise and diet with the end goal of simply looking better and having more energy.

This style of diet is so prevalent that some experts have even given the results an ominous name:

Starvation Mode

Is this even a real thing? Some gurus say this is literally the worst thing that can happen to you, and others claim it doesn't exist at all.

Like most things, the answer is somewhere in the middle.

When calories get dropped significantly the body responds by decreasing the caloric needs of certain processes to avoid losing massive amounts of weight. Your body hates change, especially FAST change, and will not do so unless you give it a REALLY GOOD REASON.

So when calories get decreased significantly, your body temperature will decrease and chemical processes in the body will slow down to avoid burning extra calories.

Even small things like toe tapping will slowly get the axe without you even realizing it. Your body will eliminate what it thinks is superfluous calorie burn since you’re not feeding it as much as you were before.

The Problem

In order to have a higher metabolism, we want our bodies to be burning MORE calories, not less. So, in the short term, your body responds by dropping a little bit of weight. This progress inevitably plateaus.

What do you do then? Drop lower than 1200 calories - a tactic considered to be DANGEROUS and UNHEALTHY by most nutritional agencies?

So what happens when like a bear, you come out of your low calorie “hibernation”? You’ve been telling your body to hold onto calories for the long winter, so when you do start eating again, those calories are shuttled straight to fat storage... just in case there is another period of calorie deprivation.

So essentially, you've created a lower metabolism, and signaled to your body that any time extra calories are consumed they are to go into fat storage.

It’s Not Your Fault

This is the standard issue fitness garbage that we’ve been fed by trainers, dieticians, and celebrities. No wonder we can’t maintain a lean figure when all the signals we send to our body are telling it that we’re a CALORIE SAVING machine, rather than a CALORIE INCINERATING FURNACE.

This is a very common problem in gyms all over. Dedicated people who do the work, lose the weight, but CANNOT maintain the body they want.

It’s no wonder that even with more information available today than ever before that obesity rates continue to climb in the U.S.

Check Your Metabolism

If it seems like you gain 5lbs from looking at a slice of pizza, not to mention

· Going out with friends

· Having a few drinks at a BBQ

· Pasta night

· Enjoying the occasional dessert

than there’s a good chance your metabolism is already running slower than ideal, then it will be a CONSTANT STRUGGLE to keep the body you want.

You can also test your metabolism using this quick trick.

Get a thermometer, and take your temperature in the evening. Normal human temperatures should be 98.6. Take yours over 5 days, and average the results. If yours is below 98 degrees, you will STRUGGLE to ever lose weight, not to mention keeping it off.

You need to "stoke the fires" as it were, in order to get your body burning the right amount of calories. What this entails is actually INCREASING your caloric consumption by 300 calories above your maintenance level for 3 weeks. Then recheck your temperature.

98.6 is good, 99 is better. Obviously you should be working out during this time, and hopefully hard enough that this additional 300 calories does not add weight.

However, be advised that building your metabolism is not a 30-day cleanse, and normally will result in gaining a few pounds at first. This is normal, and not worth freaking out over. As you exercise and become stronger, these pounds will drop off, and you'll have succeeded in building a good metabolic base.

You’re not alone.

I’ve seen thousands of people around the world who suffer from Metabolic Syndrome – a chronic decrease in metabolism that leads to weight gain and low energy, and is characterized by additional fat around the midsection, love handles, and upper thighs.

