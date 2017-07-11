The Fate of France

Friday is the fourteenth of July, the national festival of France, a day born in freedom, celebrated with words of peace and concluded with fireworks.

A day memorialized on canvas by Claude Monet, where rows of tricolor flags – where these symbols of liberty, equality and fraternity – bear broad brush strokes of blue, white and red, where the oils of that moment have yet to show signs of depression, surrender and the blood of innocents, where democracy has yet to descend into demonic ruin.

From breaking the iron bars of the Bastille to beheading her fellow citizens with the blade of the guillotine, the French Revolution would mutate into the Reign of Terror.

Today, France once again faces terror from within by the forces from without –– by foreign enemies who occupy French soil, by foes who seek to make the Seine a river of blood, by religious fiends who want to murder Europe’s Jews and burn every church and synagogue.

I exaggerate not in the slightest.

Not when the Jews of France flee for their lives. Not when Catholics raise their arms – as prisoners – in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame. Not when journalists resort to euphemisms and excuses for Islamic rage. Not when a cartoonist cannot do his job without risk to life and limb. Not when the streets of Paris are an Autobahn for homicidal drivers.

France cannot be France under these conditions.

The honor of France cannot survive if good men choose to do nothing.

The Declaration of the Rights of Man cannot endure if Frenchmen do not honor its meaning.

Those rights will end when (and if) France accepts terror as an unavoidable tax upon civilization.

If France does not revolt against terror, if the Fifth Republic does not issue its own Declaration of Independence, if the leaders of France become the slaves of Arabia –– if they kneel because circumstances trump conviction, if they bow rather than raise their heads in defiance, France will know a fate worse than death.

If Friday’s fireworks ignite laughter rather than pride, if resolution yields to resolutions of peace without freedom, the spirit of France may be lost forever.

The task will then fall to French patriots abroad.

The responsibility will be theirs – the duty should be ours, too – to save France.