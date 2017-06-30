The Ferrari 812 VIP launch event of a lifetime

It’s not every day that you get an exclusive VIP invitation to an amazing event....well certainly not a once in a lifetime one like the Ferrari 812 Superfast launch. Why? Because when Ferrari launches a model, they always do it with a bang, and this was no exception.

We find ourselves, it’s Wednesday morning, on a 10:00 am flight from Sydney to Melbourne, arriving in style courtesy of Ferrari with complimentary accommodation at the Crown Towers hotel. And out in the lobby what do we find.....? The only 2017 McLaren 720S in Australia. What a rare treat! Why not just go for a quick peek and a snap shot.

Supercar Advocates The only McLaren 720S currently in Australia

Black tie on and ready to go, Ferrari have arranged a convoy of 10 blacked- out Mercedes Benz mini vans to transport us to the location, and what an absolutely magnificent vibe from the moment you step out of the car. The aura is just breathtaking, dimmed lights, champagne upon arrival, red carpet, cameras flashing in every direction, boy do they make you feel like a star!

Supercar Advocates The Ferrari V12 display, Daytona, 550, 575, 599 GTO and the F12 TDF

We enter the venue to find a lineup of Maranello’s finest front mounted V12 cars. Starting with the Ferrari Daytona, 550 Maranello, 575M, 599 GTO and last but not least, the 2016 reigning champion, F12 TDF. Following a short introduction by Ferrari Australasia’s CEO, Herbert Appleroth, then we were invited to our seats. There were plenty of theatricals, from a classic all mens band to a young violinists group of female performers.

Supercar Advocates The big bang at the Ferrari 812 Superfast launch event in Melbourne Australia

The sheets came down and the almighty Ferrari 812 Superfast was unveiled right before our eyes. It was finished in a subtle matte grey, but what was in the front hood wasn’t subtle at all. I am talking about, 789 horsepower, 0-100 km/hr in 2.9 seconds, a redline of 8,900 rpm, all from a 6,496cc V12. This V12, is Ferrari’s most powerful naturally aspirated engine to date, so powerful in fact making it the worlds most powerful production car.

Supercar Advocates Ferrari 812 Superfast at the launch event held in Melbourne Australia

At this point I’m speechless. Now allow me to invite you to experience it for yourself by clicking on the window below.