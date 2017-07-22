The final barn find Ferrari

Before you start reading this article please do me a favour and take a moment to bask in the glory of one of the most magnificent, naturally aspirated machines of all time, by viewing the image at the top of this article.

Isn’t she glorious? This is the Ferrari 458 Speciale and, in my opinion, is the greatest modern day V8 mid-engine of all time. She represents the pinnacle of what is now the dying breed of naturally aspirated engines and here’s why.

The 458 Speciale features a 4.5 litre, naturally aspirated V8 engine which pumps out 562 fire-breathing horsepower and mouths one of the finest gearboxes to date, the F1 inspired Ferrari 7 speed paddle shift. From these specifications alone you can see why 458 Speciale epitomises, in every sense of the word, the naturally aspirated revolution.

Supercar Advocates The barn find exposed Ferrari 458 Speciale

From the specifications alone, this tells you that the 458 Speciale is the pinnacle of the dying breed, the naturally aspirated revolution. Whilst the world mourns the loss of natural aspiration to the gods of speed, the turbo engine, here we are revitalising the very essence of the beginning of time, the power of no induction at all.

Supercar Advocates Some of the most beautiful modern design lines.

As the world mourns the loss of these masterpieces to the new gods of speed, the modern day turbocharged engine, today we’re going to reminisce and rediscover the magnificence behind these rare machines. Mark my words when I say as the world is overtaken by the modern electric and turbocharged vehicles, there will be a resurgence towards naturally aspirated cars as we know them now. I say this for several reasons – not only do they sound better but they deliver their power more effortlessly and heck, don’t we all want something that’s a little rare and unique these days?

Supercar Advocates Lecha Khouri with smiles beside the duo Ferrari 458 Speciale

Why is this considered a barn find? It’s quite simple, you’ll never find another, let me say it again, you will never find another naturally aspirated Ferrari V8 AGAIN. No spoilers, just watch the episode dedicated to the final Ferrari beast, the one and only Ferrari 458 Speciale by clicking on the window below.