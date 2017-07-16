The Finnish Innovator’s Dilemma

As I gaze out the window on a sunny day at the lake in Punkaharju, Finland I am tempted to write about the peacefulness and quietness of this beautiful world class landscape. But when you see through this natural landscape, you see a Start-Up nation called Finland that continues to forge ahead its own path and place in the world of technology and innovation.

Credit: A. Sosa-Pascual Jari Handelberg from Aalto University, enters Maria 01 a former Hospital turned into an Tech Accelerator Complex in Helsinki, Finland.

Many years ago, Nokia was the leading employer in Finland and a cornerstone to their economic development and progress. It created wealth, jobs, technical capabilities and put Finland on the world stage with a leading global company that was setting the pace for innovation.

Almost, as a textbook case of the Innovator’s Dilemma, Nokia was unable to keep pace with new threats in the market and the rest is history.

But the resilience of the Finnish society and entrepreneurs have allowed it, since then, to re-invent itself into a hotbed for innovation worldwide and for the creation of new regional and global companies seeking to lead their fields and have an impact beyond profits.

The Finnish ecosystem continues to grow and evolve. Every year there is a new development, a new program, a changed program, or an innovation in how specific components of the ecosystem could continue innovating and stay at the leading edge of global trends.

Credit: A. Sosa-Pascual Vertical.VC Health Accelerator in Maria 01, Helsinki, Finland.

An important aim of the Finnish ecosystem is to be a leader with respect to new large global trends. The City of Helsinki, through its Ecosystem Developer, Henrik Keinonen plays a pivotal role in providing funding and bringing together key players within and outside of Finland to create an environment where innovation can thrive.

Credit: A. Sosa-Pascual Start Up Mentorship Session: Kotka, Finland.

One key area that Finland wishes to disrupt is the field of education. With a reputation of having the best education system in the world, the Finns are preparing to apply technology to revolutionize specifically university education.

By finding a way to disrupt traditional university education the Finns hope to make a positive impact in the creation and formation of new technology based companies in Finland. But their impact is beyond their country and their Nordic region. By creating a web of mentors and advisors that provide support and collaboration around the world a disruptive model could emerge.

Start North, supported by a consortium of the City of Helsinki, Aalto University, Nokia, among others, consists of three-month educational summer camp providing entrepreneurs, university and high school students with skills to create meaningful innovations and global impact. With the Start North online platform users can easily find their favorite programs and activities. So far, the program during its first year, attracted more than 20 projects in 7 different programs with over 1,000 participants and 100 start-ups.

Start North is an example of how you can spur innovation by changing paradigms, breaking barriers, and encouraging exploration during what is typically a holiday period. Through this program, the Finns aim to attract world class mentors to coach and support Finnish high school and university students into how stronger levels of collaboration and value creation.

Another important disruption on the way that Finns are collaborating is the Helsinki-Regional collaboration. This week I visited the Ship Festival in Kotka.

For the first time this traditional boat festival hosted a Start-Up Ship Festival in a paper mill region of the country which has been badly impacted by the decline of the use of paper. Ironically, the digital economy is the cornerstone for re-development of this area.

Credit: A. Sosa-Pascual The *Ship Startup Festival in Kotka, Finland.