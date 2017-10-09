The First Physical Bitcoin Exchange in Mexico

The FinTech development takes on new dimensions in Latin America, increasing its inclusion in society thanks to government momentum, as is the case of Argentina, Colombia and Mexico. In the latter there is also a struggle for the adoption of cryptocurrencies, whose regulation continues to be excluded from innovation, where new business models with these tools leave the screens to occupy the physical space.

Located in the center of Mexico City, walkers can find the Bitlemoon SA business, better known as Bitlem, the first physical bitcoin exchange the country. The business recently opened, offering the possibility of changing Mexican pesos for bitcoins and 10 other cryptocurrencies, just two blocks from Mexico’s Stock Exchange.

The presence of the business faces the regulatory upheaval that has been agitating the community of Mexican users and developers for some time, who are still embracing the legal status of the tools that have been taking more and more spaces in their daily lives. This new precedent in entrepreneurship also seeks to extend the general knowledge about cryptocurrencies, inviting curious people to cross the sidewalk and ask what they do not dare in the virtual world.

"Launching the first Bitcoin Exchange with a physical branch in Mexico represents a challenge but also a great opportunity to get closer to all this population that still distrusts or does not understand Bitcoin," explains Jorge Chávez Martinez, CEO of Bitlem, in an exclusive interview.

Bet on trust

Chavez is clear: to attract customers you must build trust, especially talking about financial tools, however popular they may be. With the aim of leading the exchange business with digital assets in Mexico, the branch on Copenhage 6, two blocks from the Reforma 222 financial center, stands as another business, attracting the eyes of the curious and inviting go to find out what it is to change the national currency for a virtual one.

“In order for Bitcoin to reach a level of trust and usability by the general population, companies are required to approach the client in a physical and face-to-face manner, and above all, to resolve doubts and make the new technologies accessible to all. It is necessary to remove the new financial technologies from the digital space and bring them closer to the physical world and to the client who does not yet know them, who in general still represents the majority of the population.” Jorge Chávez Martínez. Chief Executive Officer

"The main demands of most new people in Bitcoin are security, trust and customer support. (...) Our clients can come or call to solve their doubts and problems; and above all, buy and sell with the confidence that they will always have a human face that will attend to them ", explains the entrepreneur

The standardization of solutions such as the bitcoin exchange mixed between traditional businesses is a sample of the adaptability that gives name to Mexico in the FinTech landscape. Although the cryptocurrencies are not yet widely known - despite having a robust market in Latin America - proximity is a factor that entrepreneurs were careful not to overlook, also extending traditional payment services for the purchase of digital assets, with bank transfers and cash payments.

According to its creators, the bitcoin exchange accepts payments at its physical establishment from 100 Mexican pesos, enabling the purchase of bitcoins with a 1% commission, according to users.

Likewise, the company includes in its plans the extension of its services in the web, enabling a trading platform that allows the purchase and sale of bitcoins that will go a step further, since they have made possible this process by enabling deposits for the purchase of bitcoins in 20 thousand businesses distributed throughout Mexico.

The gray area in ​​Mexico

Much has been discussed about the possible turn of Mexico with the next FinTech regulation, which has generated startles with the possibility of including cryptocurrencies in the regulation for companies dedicated to providing financial solutions with this technology. So far, it is expected that the controls of the Central Bank on cryptocurrencies will be intensified, making available those allowed for trade in the country, without clarifying the role of Bitcoin.

According to Chavez, Bitcoin is recognized as a method of payment and money transmitter (remittances) in the country, so Bitlem found no major legal drawbacks. "We are regulated and limited like any business of this nature against laws and care that must be taken to avoid situations such as money laundering," he said.

Likewise, like many entrepreneurs, Bitlem remains on the lookout for future regulations, with the confidence of being ahead of measures that will encourage the appearance of physical businesses with Bitcoin.

“We are waiting for the new Law on Financial Technologies that is currently under discussion between different institutions in our country. This new law will also require that financial technology companies, including Bitcoin companies, have offices open to the public, and not only on the Internet, so we have opened our company preparing to this new law that is approaching.“