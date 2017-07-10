'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Killer Sent Ryan Phillippe A Weird DM

In your random news of the day, the fisherman killer from “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is now apparently stalking his prey on Twitter.

Muse Watson, who played slasher Ben Willis in the 1997 movie, recently direct messaged his former co-star Ryan Phillippe, leaving the actor super confused and, well, scared?

“The guy who played the fisherman killer, he texted me on Fourth of July, or no, he DM’d me on Twitter, and I found it really weird and creepy,” Phillippe, who played Barry William Cox in the Kevin Williamson-scripted movie, told HuffPost during a Build Series interview Monday.

“I think he wrote something creepy like, ‘Hello, old friend,’ or something. He was definitely playing ... he was in character. He was definitely tweeting in character.”

Chills anyone?

Phillippe was a good sport, though, since he knows a thing or two about thrillers.

The “Cruel Intentions” actor is appearing in the new horror drama “Wish Upon,” which tells the story of a teenager who’s gifted an old music box that promises to grant its owner seven wishes. The thing is, the wishes come at a dark price.

Phillippe insists the movie has a similar tone to those ’90s classics like “Scream” and “I Know,” which initially drew him in.

“As I was reading it, it felt a lot like the movies I went up for as a teenager and it felt a lot like the movies from that era, like ‘Scream’ or ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ which I was in, or ‘The Craft.’ You know, it has elements of ‘Mean Girls.’ There was just something really appealing about it being this popcorn movie with a great concept at the heart of it: What would you do if you had a box that granted seven wishes?” Phillippe explained alongside his co-stars Joey King and Mitchell Slaggert.

“Our movie is scary and it’s a thriller, but it’s not gore, and those movies weren’t either. A lot of the worst stuff sort of happens off screen in some way.”

When asked if filming “I Know” feels like it happened last summer, Phillippe joked, “No, it seems like 20 years ago.” He added, smiling, “Yeah, I’ve been through a lot ...”