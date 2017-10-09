The Five Easy Steps I Took to Grow My Instagram Following From 430 to 433 in One Month!

If you are an entrepreneur and on Instagram then you are all about growth. You see other accounts in your niche who are killing it on IG and you want a piece of that lucrative pie, right? Of course you do! That’s why I’m so excited to share with you my method for Instagram growth. You won’t believe the five easy steps I took to grow my account by three followers, then lose them just as swiftly, in 30 days.

But reader beware, these aren’t for the faint of heart. We all know that to achieve TRUE growth on Instagram that you have to do it right and put in the time.

Alright, let’s get down to it because I know you are eager to hear how I had such huge growth. Follow these five steps and in 30 days I’m sure you’ll see similar results!

Watch no less than 15 webinars and Facebook lives of IG growth experts who you can’t quite tell if they’ve actually ever had a successful business prior to preaching about IG growth. But their account numbers don’t lie, so you need to sit through 20 minutes of a terrible intro before they actually get to tactics. Then you realize most of the tactics are fluff and the others you’ve heard before and you realize you won’t get that half hour back of your life. Spend 23 hours per day following other relevant accounts and commenting on posts to try and drive 1% of traffic back to your account. Then hope and pray with all your might that they follow you back. NOTE: Your loved ones will not understand why your head is buried in your phone all day. It’s cool. It’s just part of being on the path to success. Stack your social calendar full of interesting events and gatherings so you can share them on your IG stories. If it’s a choice between sharing your kid’s soccer game or an awesome boomerang of Rosé Sunday with your girlfriends, skip the game. Your kids will understand. And speaking of kids… IG LOVES kids. Well, the cute ones anyway. Preferably under the age of 6 and only if they are wearing whimsical and chic clothing that costs more than your entire wardrobe. So prepare accordingly. Be real and authentic. In the same way that Taco Bell is real and authentic Mexican food. Meaning the photos you share on IG are actually your life, but more palatable to the masses. Posting about T-Bell isn’t a bad idea either… You’ll want to partner with a brand or an Etsy shop to give away something you think your followers have to have. Then make them jump through 15 hoops in order to qualify for the giveaway. Some ways to make it count is to have them follow you, follow the account the giveaway product is from, follow your sister’s account, tag 25 friends, have all 25 friends follow your account, follow your dog’s account, and have them send you a video of them patting their head while simultaneously rubbing their belly in a circular motion. All of that for the chance to win a $25 item will be sure to get you the growth you are looking for.

And that’s it! How easy is that? And if you do all of those steps I am confident that you will gain three followers and lose them almost immediately. Can you believe it? I wish someone would have told me about this method sooner but I’m so happy to share with you what I’ve learned.

Stay tuned for my upcoming webinar: How to swindle your followers to join your FB group so you can sell them your wares.