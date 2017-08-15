The Five Faces of Me

I was in a popular Los Angeles vinyl record store, on a hot, smoggy afternoon, when five vinyl-browsing fans recognized me...each by a different name. (There are real live witnesses to this fact.) I have sung, written, and recorded under five different names: Susan Rafey, Susan Carter, Miss Outrageous Nevada, Susan Sisko and––Susan Sisko Carter.

No. I am not a fugitive on the lam. I am just a woman with a vivid imagination who, through the years, has dressed myself in a new name, like most women do with new clothes. A snappy pseudonym was a facilitator of fantasy. Good for creativity. Not so good for career strategy.

When I told a friend’s big-shot show-biz attorney about the phenomenon at the record store, he said: “Your problem is you’ve done too many things under too many names. No one knows all that you’ve done. You need to pick a name…and stick with it.”

No one knows all that you’ve done.

What exactly is it that people know about me? Could be this demands investigation. And I’m the woman for the job. I will be detective and client (actually five clients).

As a full moon finds me through the skylight of my cottage, I Google my teenage name––Susan Rafey.

Whoa! Get outta here.

Thousands of new fans––posting my music! I had forgotten just how many records I made as a teen. But here they are on YouTube. A song I recorded when I was thirteen-years-old, and signed to a major label, has 87,000 listens!

But the comments…they really get to me:

“She had so much promise.” “Hurt So Bad is A MASTERPIECE, hope she’s okay + life’s been good to her.” “Whatever happened to Susan Rafey? She’s a mystery.”

I want to knock on my computer screen, shout through it: “I am right here. AND I HAVE A BRAND NEW SINGLE OUT!

“A singer with everything but luck.”

Those bold-print words are posted by a guy named Richard above his 5-star review, on Amazon UK, for my album: “Hurt So Bad.” I recorded the album for Verve when I was seventeen. Produced by renowned jazz producer Creed Taylor and arranged by Alan Lorber, it has been reissued. I read the review:

There’s nothing like the music business for being on the side of the underdog and for a start what a brilliant name. My God Madam do they really call you Susan Rafey? She also has the right looks and the right idea about doing covers. You can imagine the photo was taken by accident as she’s saying “have I really got a regional breakout in Pine Bluffs? Heck that’s really something!” Probably this is just a singles album as Susan Rafey never made another one. She came and went while substandard singers like Mad Donna (sic) cleaned up.

I study the cover-photo. My waist-length brown hair is pulled back from my face with a headband fashioned from a yellow ribbon. Bangs fringe my brows; a tear streams down my face. I don’t remember exactly where the photo was taken: somewhere, outdoors, in NYC. But I do remember how proud I was that I could make myself cry on cue. No phony baloney eye-drop-induced tears for me. I had an abundance of teen angst to draw from.

I am psyched now…on a research roll. Time to contact the company that reissued my album. I scan the Internet. No info at all on them; none. Enough self-discovery for one day. I click on the Paris radio station. John Fogerty is singing “Susie Q.”

New day. New caffeine. And new caffeine means new stamina for this detective. Operating on the Lost Keys Principle––I usually end up finding my keys in a place I’d already searched––I re-scan the Internet. I squint. Zoom in. Wipe the screen. I see it. A phone number in New Jersey! Perfect. I grew up in Jersey.

“Your company has reissued an album I recorded for Verve under the name Susan Rafey,” I explain to the guy who answers the phone. “Is the owner in?”

“He’s not here, now. But I can give you his cellphone number.”

Can’t ask for more cooperation than that.

But the owner doesn’t answer his cell. I leave a detailed message. Five minutes later, my phone rings.

“Hello.”

“Susan? It’s Steve. Owner of Iris Records.”

“Thanks so much for getting right back to me.”

“I’ve got nothing to do with the reissue of your album. I am the owner of a record store in Trenton, New Jersey,” he says. “I’ve been at this location for twenty years.”

“I grew up in Jersey,” I say. I explain that I’ve been Googling my teenage self. “That’s how I discovered my Verve album was reissued by a company with the same name as your store.”

“I think they’re a big company…aren’t they? You should be able to find them. I’m gonna Google them right now,” he says. “See what I can come up with.”

In the time it takes me to add water to a vase of upbeat Gerber daisies, Steve says: “I don’t see anything on them either. That’s the case with a lot of these companies. Many of them are illegal. They post the albums on the Internet…make what they can. It’s the Wild West out there.”

“Yeah…without the horses and the face to face robbery,” I say. “I do have some good news, though. I have a new single out. Arranged and produced by Tom Hensley…keyboard player with Neil Diamond’s kickass band.”

“That’s great!” Steve sounds happy. “Oh…” his voice turns sad. “Your husband died so young…that’s terrible.”

“What? How, how do you know that?”

“I just Googled you. I found it under a site that lists your music. There’s a link to your husband’s name with his music credits.”

“This is disturbing,” I say. “You shouldn’t be able to find this out just because you were searching for music I recorded when I was a teenager.”

“You can always hire a lawyer to try to get rid of what you don’t want on the Internet. But that’s expensive and doesn’t always work,” he says. “Or you can use it to let fans know about your new single. What’s it called?”

“’If I Wanted To.’ But I recorded it under the name Susan Sisko Carter.”

“I’ll give you my email,” he says. If you send it to me…I’ll play it in my store.”

“Fantastic! I’d love to have my song played in a record store in New Jersey.”

“Just send it to me. And send me your website info, too.”

Alright! Jersey girl gets rediscovered in Jersey record store! But––what’s this? The site listing my Susan Rafey discography has posted my “real” name as Susan Sisko––my screenwriting pseudonym.

The phone rings. Maybe it’s the owner of the record store, calling back with exciting, fresh info. But it’s Tom, the producer of my new single: “I think you should check out your Susan Rafey page on Facebook.”

“I did. It’s just a Public Page they created that no one seems to be aware of.”

“Someone else has a Susan Rafey page, now,” he says.

“Someone else?”

I click on the page of the other Susan Rafey. Just a small photo of a young woman. Her posted message in mangled English: “Me want I Fuck you.”

“Yikes! Tom––What do I do?”

“We’ll both report it,” Tom says, with his usual calm when buffering pending chaos. “There are boxes we can click. I’ll click the box that says offensive and unacceptable. And you click someone is pretending to be me.”

Must have chocolate. I remove an 85% cacao bar from the cupboard. Break off a couple squares. Am I really up for Googling my other names now? If I don’t, I might have to fire myself as detective. Hey, wait a minute. I just created a new alias for myself: Detective Sisko Carter!

Stop it.

I take a deep breath. Gobble chocolate. Google: Susan Carter “Wonderful Deeds and Adventures.”

There it is––the album I recorded for Epic––produced by my late husband Les Carter, arranged by Dick Halligan, featuring some of New York’s finest musicians.

On an English music site, Jazzy D wrote: A wonderful remarkable obscurity that deserves to be better known.

The album has been reissued twice. Once by Sony/Japan. (They seemed to take pride in the reissue as well as the cardboard sleeve.) The other by an English company with a rep for faulty research on their artists and snarky, inaccurate liner notes which trample on the artists’ musical intentions. On Pandora, the album is listed as “Wonderful Dreams and Adventures.” And…oh, this hurts. An Amazon page lists the artist as––Steve Carter.

Names. Dates. Locations. Writing credits. Doesn’t matter if they’re correct; the insatiable Internet just needs to be fed. When I Google my other names, I find the same ratio of truth, lie, and myth. Miss Outrageous is referred to as a Maverick of the Airwaves––truth! My former radio persona, on KPPC in Los Angeles (technically Pasadena), was a myth of my creation. But here’s a trippy discovery: I share the name with a quarter horse…who may or may not have been named after me. Oh, boy. There are numerous versions of “Good Old Acappella,” a song I wrote with Les Carter––crediting me as co-writer by three of my names, depending on the post. An Outrageous Nevada discography lists me as co-writer, but under the name O. Nevada. (The abbreviated pen name––my doing.)

A dear friend and music collaborator recently told me why his son decided to abandon his music after four albums: “He didn’t want strangers to know things about him.” And that was before the Internet.

The Internet creates mystery at the same time it destroys it. It breaks the capsule of our time-released revelations…scatters them whenever and wherever it chooses. But there is an inescapable reality: if you want what you create to reach as many people as possible, you have to make strangers aware of you. And the Internet is the facilitator of awareness. How else would I have discovered all those new fans of my music? And how else can I let so many people know that I am making music…now.

This time, though, I’m picking one name––Susan Sisko Carter––and I’m sticking with it.