The Five Startup Muses: How to Find Your Next Startup Idea

I am on the hunt for my next startup idea. It is easy to brainstorm business ideas with friends and family over a meal, but I must admit it has been difficult to find “the one”.

I am looking for an innovative idea that has scale and purpose. I am a subscriber of the Moonshot school of thought: an idea that impacts 1 billion people in the next 10 years. Instead of focusing on innovations that improve a product by 10 percent, aim for 10x … be bold and drive radical impact!

But how do I find my moonshot idea? As I dabble for inspiration I found five different ways to identify problems, develop solutions, and discover business opportunities.

1) Imitate, don’t innovate: Which ventures can be replicated in other geographies?

Instead of developing a breakthrough technology from scratch it easier to replicate an existing venture in untapped markets. For example, in 2013, my friends David Back and Greg Moran decided to move to India and start a business inspired by the car sharing company ZipCar. They identified a large untapped market to solve India’s transportation and urbanization challenges. Today, ZoomCar is India’s largest car sharing company. It obviously required incredible grit, tailoring to the local market and culture, and operational excellence. But the original inspiration came from scanning untapped markets for an already existing business model.

Tendency is to look for successful western businesses and replicate them in other parts of the World. I, however, am thinking about it in reverse. There are wildly successful startups in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America which are largely unknown. Maybe we should emulate them. Of course, this has caveats with differing market dynamics. Could there be untapped nuggets out there?

2) Cross-industry pollination: what can we learn from other industries?

Another source of inspiration is adapting technology, business models and processes from other industries. For example, a couple of years ago, Shonodeep Modak, head of marketing for a GE business unit, and myself adapted the on-demand ‘uber-type’ marketplace to solve an entirely different problem. We noticed that high-tech industries were facing severe shortages of engineer services experts. More than 50% of employees in the utility, railroad, and healthcare sectors in the United States are set to retire in the next 5 to 10 years. This is causing difficulty finding experts to maintain and repair high tech equipment – which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars of down-time costs. To solve this problem, the sharing economy model inspired us to tap into underutilized assets. In this case, the knowledge and expertise of retirees. We created a digital marketplace that matches companies needing high-tech repairs with retired service experts.

This is a typical example of cross-industry pollination. We applied the sharing economy model to a novel area: B2B high-skillsets and high-tech industries. The difference was the monetization business models we developed, which go beyond the Uber-type 20 percent share of transactions and surge pricing approach.

Next is to learn more about exponential technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain, genomics, nanotechnology and robotics. Then find ways to apply them to solve humanity’s grand challenges in the energy, water, and other sectors.

3) Biomimicry: can nature inspire innovation?

Another innovation tool requires us to learn from nature. The core premise is that nature has already solved many of the problems we are grappling with. After billions of years of evolution, animals, plants, and microbes are the best engineers that tested and perfected many solutions. Innovators are using what is called “biomimicry” to solve complex human problems. It is an approach to innovation that seeks to imitate the models, systems, and elements of nature.

Examples include the study of birds to enable human flight. Velcro tape was inspired by burs. Sonar technology was developed from studying how whales and bats use echolocation for navigation.

Recently, engineers studied how to increase wind farm outputs by imitating animals that swim and fly. Wind farms require large real estate footprints. Wind turbines must be spaced far apart to avoid interfering with the aerodynamics of neighboring turbines and waste energy. John Dabiri, a professor at Stanford University, was inspired by groups of fish and birds moving in unison. The animals in front create air or water currents making it easier for those behind to fly or swim. His hypothesis states that vertical axis wind turbines should be arranged like a school of fish, thus reducing the land area required for wind farm installations.

4) Revisit old ideas: which old ideas can be rediscovered and upgraded with modern technology?

New ideas come from old ones more often than we realize. Take Tesla for example, and the buzz that electric car is the future. It happens that the first known electric car was built in 1837, and there were more than thirty thousand electric cars registered in the United States in the early 1900s. New technology has made electric cars more viable today, but it is not a new idea.

This is the argument Steven Poole makes in his book, Rethink: The Surprising History of New Ideas. Modern technology can enable us to rediscover and upgrade old ideas. Poole argues that we are living in an age of innovation, and an age of rediscovery. “Old is the new new” he says. Instead of waiting for a flash of inspiration for brand new ideas, we may consider mastering the art of rethinking and rediscovery.

5) The scarcity to abundance model: what is scarce in the world and how can technology help turn it into abundance?

I am a fan of Peter Diamandis and Steven Kotler. In their book, Abundance: The Future is Better Than You Think, they argue that technology can convert what we believe is scarce and make it abundant. They give the example of aluminum which used to be considered the most valuable metal in the world. Apparently, in the mid 1800’s, Napoleon threw a banquet for the king of Siam where guests were given aluminum utensils, while others had to make do with gold. While aluminum is the third most abundant element in the Earth’s crust, it was rare to find pure aluminum making it worth more than gold and platinum. Then came a technology breakthrough. In 1886, electrolysis helped separate aluminum from other elements making it abundant. Suddenly everyone on the planet had access to ridiculous amounts of cheap, light, pliable metal.

Diamandis and Kotler also mention a Silicon Valley startup, Diamond Foundry. It can “grow” hundreds of “real” diamonds (up to nine carats) in just two weeks in a lab. The point being the transformation from scarcity to abundance, from expensive to demonetized, is happening across a wide range of products and services. They say that information has become abundant and free through Google. Knowledge has become abundant and free through Wikipedia and online courses. Energy is becoming abundant through wind and solar. Our job as entrepreneurs is to identify industries based on scarcity and use technology to convert that scarcity into abundance.

These are refreshing ways to see the world. In short, I am looking for inspiration from other geographies, industries, nature, old ideas, and what is scarce.