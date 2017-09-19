The Five Things You Need To Know Before Germany Heads To The Polls Sunday

After a dramatic election season in Europe, Germans are next to head to the polls Sunday. There’s been much less of a stir about the upcoming German elections — probably because Angela Merkel is likely to remain chancellor, and the pattern of rising right-wing extremism across Europe remains somewhat contained in Germany. (FYI: The German chancellor is elected by the parliament and then picks her ministers.) Sunday’s election will still be important for the country at the heart of the European Union. Here are five things you should read up on beforehand:

1. Right-wing extremists will enter German parliament for the first time since the end of World War II.

The right-wing party Alternative for Germany is currently polling at around ten percent and could come out as the third-strongest party of the election. Internal quarrels and reports on the party’s top candidate Alice Weidel having illegally employed a Syrian refugee women appear to have helped the right-wing extremists gain momentum instead of discrediting their leadership. As a sweeping win by Merkel’s center-right party, the Christian Democrats, becomes more likely, Alternative for Germany-supports seem to unite unconditionally behind the party in the face of yet another four-year term of their main antagonist.

In the last parliamentary election, the Alternative for Germany got 4.7 percent of the popular vote, missing the five-percent hurdle required to enter parliament. On Sunday, the right-wing extremists are sure to hit that mark. Government participation, however, is highly unlikely, as every other party expected to hit the five-percent hurdle already ruled out entering a coalition with the Alternative for Germany.

2. Merkel’s leadership role remains de facto unchallenged.

In the midst of the refugee crisis, Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s borders and let in more than one million people in 2015 alone has been widely contested. While Merkel stood with her decision, internal challengers and an open feud with the Christian Democrats’ Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, made her leadership appear crumbling.

Yet public discourse in Germany has shifted in the meantime. The refugee crisis is not the dominating topic anymore as education and social justice have entered the stage of election issues. The Christian Social Union stands united behind Merkel again, under whose twelve-year leadership Germany has seen much economic growth and stable wages.

In times of political uncertainty spread by the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and the US election of Donald Trump as president, German voters appear to be hesitant in challenging Merkel as one of the remaining constant forces on the international stage. The result is a party that is polling about 15 percent ahead of its biggest challenger, Martin Schulz and his Social Democrats, and will most likely remain in power.

3. German Social Democrats are washed up in a center-left identity crisis.

There was a time in the run-up to the election when Martin Schulz, the top candidate for the Social Democrats and former President of the European Parliament, appeared to stand a chance in the race against Merkel. This has long passed. One week out from the Sunday election, Social Democrats are polling in the low 20s and have to fear a record-low election result.

What went wrong? Four years of government coalition between the Social Democrats and Merkel’s party have made it hard for the party to critique a leadership that they have directly participated in. While Schulz is an outsider as he did not hold any positions in the government coalition under Merkel, his attempted discourse on social justice has not stirred enough voter excitement. In times of economic well-being, a change in governance seems superfluous for many voters.

4. Liberals are back in the game — and they’re changing the discourse on digitalization and education.

Here’s a name to keep in the back of your head: Christian Lindner, the 38-year-old leader of the Free Democrats, Germany’s pro-business Liberals. Lindner has revived the Free Democrats after their dramatic election loss four years ago, when the party missed the five-percent hurdle by 0.2 percent for the first time in its history. Now they’re back, with an attention-grabbing campaign — hint: there’s underwear involved — putting educational justice and digitalization at the center of the debate. It’s a move sure to attract the votes of Germany’s young adult population.

For Merkel, the revival of the Free Democrats could mean the remake of an old alliance. After the 2009 vote, Liberals have entered a governing coalition with Merkel’s Christian Democrats. As the policies enacted overwhelmingly lacked the Free Democrat’s thumbprint — a key reason for their historic loss four years later — things are sure to change this time, should both parties decide to give their cooperation another shot. According to current poll numbers, this coalition is one of the most likely election outcomes.

5. So how is all this going to affect US-German relations?

Martin Schulz has sharply attacked President Donald Trump repeatedly and challenged Merkel to do the same in the run-up to the election. The chancellor has, as a result, somewhat condemned Trump’s isolationists policies, yet was careful enough not to jeopardize the US-German relations. Merkel and Trump’s relationship is not going to change much after the election.

Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2017

I wouldn't have gone there. This is not politics. — Martin Schulz (@MartinSchulz) July 17, 2017

But Merkel’s party can’t rule alone. Let’s assume she has to enter a coalition with the Free Democrats. Their leader, Christian Lindner (remember?), has expressed willingness to open a new chapter in German-Russian relations, suggesting Germany may have to accept Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. If Russian-German relations were to actually enter a new chapter, this would put pressure on the US and surely will provoke some reaction from the Oval Office.

For Trump himself, however, another four years of Merkel is the most favorable election outcome given the options available. Every other party has been significantly sharper in its condemnation of America’s shift to the right, except for, of course, Germany’s right-wing extremists.

