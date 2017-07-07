The Flame in the Remotest Sky

Uncertainty surrounds us, while incivility overwhelms us.

We live in what many believe is the worst of times, despite the permanence of certain conflicts since time immemorial.

We see life through a narrow lens, mostly unaware of our ability to widen the aperture and see a much more expansive universe of the ascent of man and the possible descent of mankind.

We overlook millennia of enslavement and exile, of the redemption of a people and the resurrection of the most singular person in all history, of the rise and fall of empires, of the miracles of science and the wonders of technology, of wars of conquest and a contest to liberate a continent from the foulest and most soul-destroying tyranny which has ever darkened and stained the pages of history.

We live in a fallen world –– which does not mean we are prisoners of fate.

We can slip the surly bonds of earth, so long as we do not try to touch the face of God, so long as we do not try to be gods ourselves, so long as we do not think of ourselves as the creators of God, so long as we do not mock the idea of God by making a mockery of ourselves.

For the great risk of our age is the same across the ages: The idea that there is nothing to believe beyond what we can prove, because of the belief that there is nothing we cannot – and will not – eventually prove.

This is not a call to God.

Nor is it a defense of God.

It is instead a call to accept the limits of belief because of our failure to believe a great many things.

Let us return, then, to that view of space.

With all of its mystery and grandeur, with all of its inexplicable matter and inconceivable matters of distance, we nonetheless tend to put ourselves at the center of the universe.

That curse strikes believers and non-believers alike.

Before we leave this earth we would be wise to achieve the serenity to accept the things we cannot change; the courage to change the things we can; and the wisdom to know the difference.