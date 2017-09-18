The Florida Nursing Home Tragedy Is Unacceptable And Steps To Avoid It In The Future Must Be Taken

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

The tragedies that we have seen with Hurricanes Harvey, Irama, and Jose have been heartbreaking. The devastation that hit Florida, Georgia, Texas, and the Caribbean as a result has legitimately brought tears to my eyes. People have lost their homes, suffered brutal injuries, and in some cases, even lost their lives.

Speaking of lost lives, what happened in the Florida nursing home in Florida where 10 elderly people perished due to the negligence of the facilities’ employees was unconscionable. These so called “professionals” were supposed to be trained to protect the public. It was their job to help nurse people back to health, not make play a role in ending the very lives they were entrusted

This brings up a greater issue, which is the poor overall standards for people that work in these facilities and the ease with which they are able to defraud the local governments.

Case in point: prior to the Inspector coming to view the facility, the staff cleaned up the entire building. The state MUST do a better job in the future of avoiding being tricked like this. A thorough investigation of the facility should be on the table at ANY time, which would include surprise visits. That way, the employees never know when someone will be coming in to take a look at the location, and don’t have the luxury of only cleaning up and doing their jobs when they need to pass a scheduled inspection.

But it goes well beyond just pulling the wool over the eyes of local governments. A lot of nursing homes hire LPNs and RNs from local nursing schools. These people need to be looked at thoroughly so as to ensure clean backgrounds of ALL employees. No person with a criminal background should be allowed to work in a healthcare facility.

In addition, the standards have to be raised from an educational standpoint as far as what qualifies a person to work in these places. Many low-quality nursing schools and even online nursing schools – and it is incredible to me that those even exist – have to be held to stricter standards.

Everything from the professors, to the facilities, to the curriculum has to be vetted and scrutinized at a much higher level or I fear we will see more of this type of stuff. The benchmark simply needs to be higher for what passes for a credentialed nursing program.

Sadly, because the bar has been lowered and standards have been relaxed, we have seen a move towards maximizing profit at the expense of providing quality care. I’m a business man, so I am all for maximizing profit. However, this should NEVER be done at the expense of the patient.