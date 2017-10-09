The Forgotten Pressmen’s Strike [VIDEO]

When The Washington Post pressmen’s strike of 1975 isn’t being misremembered, it’s not being remembered at all. The event has been all but erased from history – there’s not even a Wikipedia entry for it. Yet the effects of the strike are still being felt today, including by Post reporters and workers who are currently fighting for a contract.

The forgotten pressmen’s strike also set the stage for Ronald Reagan going after the air traffic controllers’ union. “After all, if… one of the leading newspapers in the country takes a strong stand against its own unions and busts them in a very primitive fashion, then why not do it on the national level?” said former Post reporter John Hanrahan.

Hanrahan honored the picket line (unlike the famed investigative duo of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein), and was the only reporter who never returned after the strike.