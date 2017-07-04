"The Founding Fathers Believed" and Other Lies

During this Fourth of July holiday season I find myself remembering back in graduate school studying historiography. At the time the major schools of thought were conflict historians, consensus historians, and Marxist historians, with a few (largely considered) smaller groups beyond them. The names are fairly obvious. Up to that point, and for many years after, I must have had a consensus worldview of history, at least when it came to the United States. That belief is strange for me to look back at now. As I view history from its founding era forward, consensus was the exception and not the rule.

Such talk about the early days of the US Republic makes for interesting rhetoric but not honest assessments.

During the holidays politicians love to talk about how the “Founding Fathers believed....” and then they find proof text of an early leader who argued just that. Of course, because this is an intellectually dishonest practice, that same person never discusses the early American leader (or often, leaders) that adamantly disagreed with that view or the public policy that would eventually be formed, which often stands in stark contrast of the position being promoted. Such talk about the early days of the US Republic makes for interesting rhetoric but not honest assessments.

The current craze of early US History pervasive in modern culture is the “Hamilton” phenomenon, which makes this founder that flirted with the idea of the US becoming a monarchy, somehow the current craze. The same Hamilton that supported a national bank and would also lay the groundwork for the so called, “American System” that has constantly been utilized with the objective of fueling crony capitalism and in buying votes. Hamilton stood in stark contrast to Thomas Jefferson, who was opposed to a monopoly in currency and was ardently opposed to government subsidies and the political system choosing “winners and losers.”

Hamilton opposed political parties (that view was fairly popular early on and is how Washington ran unopposed for the first two elections), but Jefferson would have nothing to do with such and created an opposition party that would win the election of 1800. About Hamilton and Jefferson’s dealings with him, Time magazine noted: “He (Jefferson) responded by organizing the Republican Party. Jefferson also hired Philip Freneau, a gifted writer with a penchant for satire, to run an opposition newspaper, the National Gazette. And he denounced Hamilton to Washington, reporting that his rival had praised Britain’s government while calling the Constitution a ‘shilly shally thing’ destined to be replaced by something better. Hamilton, Jefferson warned, secretly schemed to restore monarchy in America. Already, a ‘corrupt squadron’ of Hamiltonians within Congress was engaged in financial speculation, disdaining constitutional limits on government’s power. Washington, though, was unmoved; he believed in his former aide and the economic path he had set, one that would leave the country ‘prosperous & happy.’” According to Jefferson, politicians were already going into politics with modest incomes and leaving quite rich through the crony system that was being established through the efforts of Hamilton and his associates. Not exactly a government of consensus.

When politicians talk about the early history of the United States, they often casually pave over the era between the Revolutionary War and the Constitution period. During this period the US was governed by the Articles of Confederation. Supporters of that document were called the Anti-federalists and they were some of the most important figures during the founding era. These included Patrick Henry, Samuel Adams, and George Mason. If it were not for individuals like these, there is a high likelihood that we would never have the Bill of Rights. These leaders, largely ignored in history classes today, literally predicted the problems we have now — an autocratic executive power in the Presidency, an oligarchy with our Supreme Court, the US being entangled in global affairs, and the US eventually accumulating a massive debt. All of these have come to pass, and have been largely ignored by history and the media. It is clear, with the acrimony between those who supported the Articles and those that wanted a new constitution, that the US has always been driven by conflict and not consensus.