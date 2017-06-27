The Four Levers of a Sale

Negotiating demands confrontation and forces people to talk about money (and to each other), which might explain why most of us loathe the idea of doing it.

But negotiating doesn't have to be all that difficult. If we can understand the variables that go into most agreements and how changing one variable affects the others, we can take control of our deals to craft better, faster, stronger agreements. Negotiating is all about finding common ground after all. Buyers will obviously want a discounted price, and most of the time sellers will want a longer contract, but you always strive to end up in the same spot.

In this post, I lay out some of the tactics that myself and the sales team here at Lessonly use when negotiating sales. They’re applicable in almost any sales setting, so by the end, you’ll have some sales training ideas to take back to your team! If nothing else, you just won't hate the practice nearly as much. (How's that for a lofty goal?)

1.) Timing

Getting right into it, timing should be the first lever that you use when negotiating a sale. Ideally, most sellers want the purchase to occur as soon as possible. The quicker a contract is signed, the sooner the money hits the bank, the commissions get paid, and so forth. This could be a side-effect of that “always be closing” mantra, but for the most part, timing is a very effective lever that you and your sales team can use.

What This Means for the Buyer

If you know that the seller wants to sell as soon as possible, and you are comfortable signing a deal soon, you now have a lot of leverage when it comes to our three other variables (Contract Length, Deal Size, Payment Terms). That means you can offer your immediate agreement to a seller if he or she will allow for a shorter contract length, a smaller total deal size, or more advantageous payment terms (e.g., instead of paying up front, you might ask to pay in quarterly installments).

How Sellers Can Use the Other Variables to Help with Timing

If your buyer isn’t interested in making a purchase soon, you need to get them to be. To do so, you need to pull the other levers of the sale to help. For example, you can offer a shorter contract length, a smaller total deal size (i.e., give them a chance to pay less by signing faster), or more advantageous payment terms. Remember, any of these offers should only be valid if the buyer will ink the deal in the next day, week, or month. Be clear when you need the buyer’s signature in order for them to qualify for your special offer. This is the essence of using timing as a negotiating lever.

2.) Contract Length

Next up is the length of the contract. Ideally, a longer contract is better for the seller, but it can also work the other way as well. Buyers sometimes benefit from different contract lengths, and it takes a skilled sales trainer to figure those opportunities out in the midst of a negotiation.

What This Means for the Buyer

If you know that the other end of the table wants you around for awhile, and you're willing to make that commitment, you now have a lot of leverage when it comes to two other variables: Deal Size and Payment Terms. That is, you can offer to commit to a longer contract at a reduced total price or for more advantageous payment terms (e.g., quarterly instead of annually, monthly instead of quarterly).

How Sellers Can Use Deal Size and Payment Terms to Help with Contract Length

If you are the seller, and your buyer doesn't want to commit for as long as you’d like them to, you now have some bargaining power over Payment Terms and Deal Size. On the flip side of all of this, your buyer might be over the moon to sign on for 4 years. If that’s the case, consider throwing them a thank-you when you’re outlining their Deal Size and Payment Terms. It’s always good to reward people when they help you and ask for nothing in return.

3.) Deal Size

When most people think of negotiating, deal size is generally the main thing they focus on. As it’s very basic level, deal size is the measure of just how much money is changing hands as a result of the agreement. It seems like the end-all, be-all, but it’s not. At this point, you should be starting to see how Deal Size is just one part of the big picture.

What This Means for the Buyer

Buyers can use Deal Size to negotiate for better Payment Terms or a more agreeable Contract Length. That is, if you are forking over a ton of money in total, you can likely get out of annualized payment terms and pay with frequency instead.

How Sellers Can Use Deal Size to Affect Timing

Sellers can use Deal Size to create urgency, which affects Timing of Deal, by offering lower prices during given periods and not others. So, if your buyer wants a reduced price, give them a limited window for securing that price so that you can get a better result with timing.

4.) Payment Terms

Payment terms is one of the most flexible levers that you can utilize during the negotiation process. Do you ask for something to be paid all at once? Or do you have the flexibility to negotiate for installments and charge maybe a little bit more? There are many factors that can come into play on both the buyer and sellers side of the payment terms, so it can be used in nearly every negotiation.

What This Means for the Buyer

If you're willing to pay an entire contract up front, you have plenty of opportunities to lower your liabilities when it comes to Deal Size, Contract Length, and Timing. When it comes to Contract Length, you can ask for an extra month or two for free if you pay everything up front. In the same vein, regarding Deal Size, you can ask for a discount on the total price if you pay for the entire contract right away.

How Sellers Can Use Payment Terms to Close Better Deals

Ideally, everything is paid up front, typically within 15 or 30 days of signing, but if you sign a yearly contract and you can pay for the entire year right now, instead of twelve times over the course of the year, that is a harp to your buyer’s ear. It puts much-needed cash in the bank, where it can be used to grow the company (and pay the seller his or her commission more quickly). If you want everything up front, but your buyer isn’t interested—make them interested. Tell them you’ll cut their Monthly Cost or Contract Length if they pay right away.

The Key Takeaway