08/07/2017 12:56 pm ET

Four-Year '@Midnight' Hashtag War Ends With Epic Final Battle

Puns at the ready!

By Andy McDonald

The crew behind Comedy Central’s ”@Midnight” didn’t invent the hashtag game, but they certainly were its chief ambassadors over the last four years, even inspiring HuffPost Comedy to roll out its own!

On Friday, ”@Midnight” aired its final episode. But before the puns were holstered for good, the show put on one last, incredible hashtag battle. From #HornyBeatles to #AddASongRuinASong, it went out ... puns blazing.

Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

