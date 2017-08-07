Four-Year '@Midnight' Hashtag War Ends With Epic Final Battle

The crew behind Comedy Central’s ”@Midnight” didn’t invent the hashtag game, but they certainly were its chief ambassadors over the last four years, even inspiring HuffPost Comedy to roll out its own!
On Friday, ”@Midnight” aired its final episode. But before the puns were holstered for good, the show put on one last, incredible hashtag battle. From #HornyBeatles to #AddASongRuinASong, it went out ... puns blazing.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST:
Twitter Admires The President's Way With Words By Playing #TrumpsWritingRules 18
CONVERSATIONS