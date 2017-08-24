The Fox, the Hedgehog, and Trump’s New Afghan Policy

Found among the fragments of poetry penned by the Ancient Greek poet Archilocus is the famous saying, “The fox knows many things; the hedgehog one big thing.”

This aphorism of ancient wisdom encapsulates the dilemma facing the Trump administration in its new policy towards Afghanistan that was recently announced by President Trump at Fort Myer, a policy that will send American troops back into the Afghan mountains and continue the path towards an endless war where there can be no unambiguous victory.

It is clear that the Trump administration is the hedgehog that knows one big thing: terrorism is a problem, specifically an Islamic problem, and the solution is a military one in which “we are killing terrorists”.

Despite 15 years of conflict, $685 billion spent, 2,254 US troops killed, and over 31,000 Afghan civilian deaths, the Trump administration believes that further entrenchment of US military forces is an effective means to combat terrorist groups and remove any “safe havens” within which they operate. This “hedgehog” strategy, as the US military has already experienced in both Afghanistan and Iraq, will escalate the violence as US troops become bogged down fighting local insurgents, or “accidental guerrillas” as coined by David Kilcullen, opposing the US military presence, rather than making any positive strides against what Western governments perceive to be a fight against an international terrorist network. Thus, a terrorism trap is created, justifying further use of military forces as US actions provoke an increase in terrorist activity and opposition to the United States. In spite of Trump’s blanket and ambiguous assurances that “we will always win” and “defeat our enemies overseas”, the US in this can only fall short.

The hedgehog is the wrong course to follow. In effectively combating terrorism in Afghanistan, in other countries, and in the United States, the Trump administration needs to be like the fox and understand many things. There is neither one singular cause of terrorism nor one simple means of challenging it, as it appears that the Trump administration believes.

By focusing on military force and “killing terrorists”, the Trump administration is not only provoking further acts of violence but also not recognizing and addressing the underlying causes that produce terrorist attacks. This has been a consistent theme throughout Trump’s rhetoric on terrorism, as he continuously and ineloquently emphasizes the words “Islamic terrorists” and his singular focus on killing them.

Terrorism is simply a strategy in which civilians or other symbolic targets are indiscriminately attacked in order to either induce political change through provoking fear and intimidation to the broader society or to destroy members of a population deemed to be an enemy. The underlying causes that lead some groups or individuals to use terrorism vary—from economic to political to social.

In the Pashtun areas of southeastern Afghanistan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan, the various Taliban groups formed in economically and politically disadvantaged rural communities confronting the chaos and aftermath of military operations. For Afghanistan, the Taliban grew out of the mujahideen formed to fight the invading Soviet military and the resulting post-invasion civil war. In Pakistan, the Taliban groups emerged in the response to Pakistani military operations into FATA to capture militants fleeing across the Durand Line in the wake of the US invasion in 2001. These terrorist groups are ultimately born from the conflict between the central governments and these already beleaguered tribal peripheries with US military intervention serving as a catalyst for increased violence, as I discovered as a senior researcher for Akbar Ahmed’s study The Thistle and the Drone: How America’s War on Terror Became a Global War on Tribal Islam (Brookings Press, 2013). Simply “killing terrorists”, as Trump wants to do, in no way addresses these underlying structural issues, leaving in place and even exacerbating the actual causes and motivations for future terrorists.

Terrorism in the United States and Europe, however, follows a different pattern. In regards to terrorism committed by Muslims, these acts are almost exclusively committed by US and European citizens who are the children or grandchildren of immigrants caught between two cultures, the culture of their birth country that does not fully accept them and their ancestral culture of which they do not fully know. The increase in Islamophobic rhetoric and even attacks against Muslims following major terrorist events further alienates already frustrated members of the Muslim community.

Further, despite Trump’s insistence on associating terrorism with Islam, the vast majority of terrorism in the United States is not committed by Muslims but by right-wing extremists, anti-government militias, and white supremacists. Acts such as the killing of Hannah Graham by a white supremacist supporter in Charlottesville and Dylann Roof’s 2015 murder of nine African-Americans in a Charleston church demonstrably fall under the definition of terrorism with the same tactics (driving a car through crowds of innocent people and indiscriminately shooting people in a house of worship), and motivations (instigating fear and killing individuals in a sub-set of the population) as other recognized terrorist groups. In a June 2015 survey of 382 law enforcement agencies, the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security found that “Law enforcement agencies in the United States consider anti-government violent extremists, not radicalized Muslims, to be the most severe threat of political violence that they face.”

The Trump administration has failed to recognize this as a problem as its counterterrorism policies all fall under the umbrella of their one big idea—from the Muslim ban to the new Afghan policy. Trump early in his term pushed to have the government’s counter-extremism program only focus on Islam, and just this month, he announced a cut in funding for programs that fight far-right extremist groups. In an early August interview, White House advisor Sebastian Gorka stated that white supremacists “were not the problem” and implying that reports of recent hate crimes are fake news, defending his earlier comments that all major terrorist attacks or plots were connected to either ISIS or al Qaeda.

Terrorism is not one problem but many. Therefore, it is necessary for the United States to be like the fox and understand many things. Only when the Trump administration recognizes this can they begin to develop effective counterterrorism strategies. But with the Trump administration continuing to cling to the ways of the hedgehog, we will unfortunately see little headway made in regards to any actual abatement of terrorism in Afghanistan, the West, and elsewhere.