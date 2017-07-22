The Freedom of Ni’Ja Whitson’s Experiments

Ni’Ja Whitson’s The Unarrival Experiments #1, performed by The NWA Project Ni’Ja Whitson and Kirsten Flores-Davis at The Invisible Dog, opens powerfully, her voice resounding among dozens of ticking metronomes while she sits in a still, meditative pose. This opening sets the tone for the rest of the performance, in which the spoken word is less about the meaning of the words themselves but the central role they play in creating a majestic sense of rhythm, repetition, and ritual. Flores-Davis enters from the side of the stage speaking to herself in hushed spell-like whispers, barely audible.

The first half of the performance builds tension as meticulously and tightly as the long thin rope that Whitson carefully knots into circles. She utters strings of words from thin strips of paper and ties them tenderly to each section. Throughout the performance, both performers offer incantations dotted with references to herbs like turmeric and sage, as if to conjure a medicinal recipe of divine language to heal invisible wounds.

Even though the two performers are for the most part in tension, distant and separate—their gestures distinct— there is still a strong sense of connectedness, even when their movements do not echo each other. For a few brief periods, the two performers are synchronized, filling the space with playful laughter and conjoined movement without ever touching.

One of the most compelling moments of such synchrony is when both performers slap long leaves of collard greens on the ground and their own bodies to create a powerful syncopated rhythm reminiscent of stepping. This movement goes beyond the production of sound and music and invokes suffering through its reference to self-flagellation and punishment— the use of the body as an instrument.

Whitson’s work references ritual and sacred practices while offering new transcendent, poetic experiences of movement and sound. As both performers circle the stage toward the end, their bodies reference the smooth arc of a metronome’s endless swaying pendulum—frictionless and infinite, even while firmly anchored to the ground. Her experiments thus also deliver the promise of peace, relief, and freedom—so much so that one doesn’t really want it to ever end.