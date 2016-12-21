COMEDY

The Full Lineup Of Acts For Trump's Inauguration Is Finally Revealed!

Wow, a dog dressed in people clothes!

Would you believe that after his very positive, love-filled campaign, Donald Trump is reportedly having trouble finding people to perform at his inauguration?

But, finally, we have the list of acts, including the top from “Inception,” a very loud washing machine, and a pile of wet money! Looks like Kid Rock and Ted Nugent may not be the best acts there after all!

Check out the full lineup below!

Video by SeriouslyTV.

#TrumpNarratesPlanetEarth Goes Pretty Much Exactly The Way You'd Expect

