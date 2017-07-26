The Furious Five: Deltrice Thorner

It was 12 years ago that Missy Elliott partnered with the CW to introduce “The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott” a competition series where artists would have the opportunity to compete in several music-related tasks for a chance to cut a single on Elliott’s label. One such contestant, Deltrice Thorner with her gospel-tinged vocals and gritty sincerity captivated audiences.

Guess what – the Bay Area vocalist has only gotten better, and with the release of her newest project, “Episodes,” Deltrice is single-handedly bringing back Street Soul. I recently had the opportunity to talk with the singer about inspiration and higher heights.

Since leaving the show, what have you been doing?

I've just been pushing out a lot of mixtapes. I did something called “All I Can Be is Me” with Wataboy Records. I evolved a lot vocally. All the experience I gained from the show helped me develop as an artist and get tougher skin.

I still speak to a few of the cast members. Me and Jessica never lost contact.

Talk a little about the new album. What makes it different from anything on the radio?

I feel like for me I'm the underdog. I come from that place. It has the old hard R&B sound which is my roots and it is where I try to stay true. It has a lot of information for people like me and women empowerment. A lot of times they feel like they are seen and not hard, and I feel like I am the voice for that. I am strong, independent, and I have something to say.

It was a dark place for me recording The Episodes. The Jacka got murdered in Oakland, and we were together for 12 years. I didn't know if I wanted to go on. I write fast. If a beat is not speaking to me, I won't force it. The album was done for some time before I was ready to release it. I hear a beat and if it speaks to me, I go with it.

What is your sound? What makes you so uniquely you?

Nobody but Jesus -- my church upbringing. I've been singing since I was 4 years old. Church is embedded in me. I have that gospel sound. I refer to it as Street Gospel. What makes me, me is I'm not afraid to say what I say.

What's next?

I am really just trying to get on a platform that I deserve to be on.

I've been giving myself to this industry for some time now. Now it is time for me to move forward to stay encouraged and keep encouraging people. I am trying to get my project out to the masses to become who God has destined me to be.

What about your home life? What was the one thing instilled in you as a child that stays with you today?

One thing that has been embedded in me by my mother and grandmother - it is not my business what nobody thinks about me.

Be aware, but unconcerned.

I'm usually the one to pop off and say something back, but it is a waste of energy at the end day.