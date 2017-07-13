James R. Sanders, Contributor Fashion Editor | Celebrity Stylist

The Furious Five: Looks & Questions

07/13/2017 12:07 pm ET
Photographed by William Harper, Styled by Lency B. Whitaker, MUA Staci Hardy, with Raelia Lewis, Model.

You know her from America’s Next Top Model Cycle 21. She was a fan favorite and easily one of the more memorable of the girls. These days, Raelia is working on new ventures and projects that have her becoming a model, entrepreneur hybrid – let’s call it Modelprenuer. Here she is in 5 looks photographed by William Harper and styled by Lency B. Whitaker.

Refresh the public's memory. Where do we know you from - and what have you been doing since then?

Photographed by William Harper

I was a finalist on America's Next Top Model Cycle 21. Since then, I became an international model and I've walked in NYC Fashion week, LA Style Week, and Miami Swim Week. I'm a two-time author of two self-help books, "Trust Your Journey" and "From Incarceration to Inspiration. I'm working on my third book now. I also have a motivation/fitness app "Raelia Lewis" available on Google Play and the Apple Store. I recently released an accessory line called Shop Accessorized. I sell affordable and quality, trendy accessories.

How would you describe your personal style?

Photographed by William Harper

My personal style is definitely boho, sexy, street – if that makes sense. I love patterns, rompers, and little black dresses. Some days I enjoy dressing down and wearing cutoff shorts and a graphic tee. My style is always evolving.

In five years, where do you see your brand?

Photographed by William Harper

In five years I see myself as a bestselling author, motivational speaker, and successful modelprenuer. Modeling is my passion but I'm much more than just one thing. I love motivating people and writing. I also enjoy traveling and hosting.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

Photographed by William Harper

I loved Maya Angelou. She was one of the first poets who inspired me to write. She was a strong black woman with an amazing legacy.

What would people be most surprised to find out about you?

Photographed by William Harper

People would be surprised that I box. I work out at a boxing gym and I stay in shape by boxing and strength training.

Follow Raelia Lewis on Instagram @raelialewis

