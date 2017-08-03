The Furious Five: Patrick Jeune the Millennial Real-Estate Mogul

If it looks as if Patrick Jeune has the world on a string, it's probably because he does. Jeune is already the epitome of Black Excellence. His voice radiates with goals, aspirations, and dreams most of which have already been realized and he's only 27. He purchased and then flipped his first property before he was old enough to rent a car. He comes from a family of people in West Philadelphia who were interested in property. His father worked in construction. For his mother, it was always a start and stop process where real-estate was concerned. She now works for him at JP Holdings Group - Patrick's successful real-estate development company based in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.

How does someone so young with decades worth of experience function in an industry that's much older than he is? "The experience and knowledge is key," Jeune says. But this developer is different. He carries the innovative practices of his generation to the sophisticated practice of real-estate while creating new and interesting ways to develop property - making him a breath of fresh air in a crowded industry where everyone is trying to develop the next best million dollar listing. I recently sat down with the millennial mogul to discuss how he got started, his passions, and the question he always gets asked.

How did you get started as a real-estate developer?

It started while I was at Temple University (majoring in human resource management). I was a student living in Off Campus housing. Me and my roommates were struggling to pay rent and once I realized how difficult it was, I thought this guy (owner) has to be making money. I bought my first house the following year. I was 20. After I graduated college, I got a corporate job. I was doing technical sales and I did that for a year, and then I left and did real-estate full time. I sold that property about two years later.

What made you make the transition from your first job out of college to what you're doing now?

I was younger, hungry, and I wanted to add value to the position I had - as I was trying to move up, I was continuously turned down. I saw my ideas get taken and not granted promotion. At the same time, I'm doing real-estate and how hard I was working, and I realized that I do something I enjoy versus giving 110 percent and not getting rewarded. Growing up my mother always attempted to do real-estate on the investing side and my father is in construction. I always saw real-estate but I never knew anything about it. When I started researching, I saw that I had a passion for it, specifically taking something ugly and making it look nice.

That's what turned me to building up my own dreams instead of someone else’s.

What's next for JP Holdings?

I have a cafe coming which is called Poppas - named after my bulldog. I like drinking coffee, and I like dogs, I wanted to put it in Brewerytown because there is a high population of people who like dogs and coffee. I purchased the land and it should be opening next year, and I'll be putting another location on Temple's campus.

What have you carried from your upbringing to the business?

One thing that my mother always instilled in me is to be a man of your word. Your word is your bond, she would always say. I always kept the attitude that whatever I said I was going to do, I was going to do. It was a big help. If I said I was going to do it, I had to do it.

Take chances, take calculated risks. When your coming up, you have nothing to lose, and a whole life to win.

At a young age, what's been the biggest challenge?

I don’t get intimidated.

Being on a job site where majority of the guys are 40+ and they've been in this industry for years, they see someone young in front of them and they question your expertise, but the way I handle it is through knowledge and my expertise. Remaining stern and following the blueprints, knowing the code, and understanding the business, usually backs them down.

As a young black millennial,are their any challenges where race is concerned?

It is always a shock when people first meet me. Young and Black - that's two strikes. I actually wanted to lease a space for the cafe at first. I got the business plan together and the blue prints, and they looked at me without mentioning race, they were still apprehensive. Once I explained that I wasn't a barista, but still had the knowledge and experience, they said, "I'm sure you're a smart kid... but" I felt like I was being look at as if I wasn't capable of opening the cafe.