The Furious Five: Ray Moon

If I were to be approached about Ray Moon and tasked with naming another artist that she compares to, I would finally be met with a challenge that I could not complete – and that’s the best thing about her. Ray Moon is unlike any artist on the radio, on Soundcloud, and in all of the weird hipster inner circles that seem to always pop up whenever it gets hot outside. Ray has found a way to create her own lane and trust me when I say, there’s only enough room for her.

With a cadence that blends smooth Hip Hop with relatable lyrics, Ray Moon is Hip Hop’s latest darling. Her personal style matches her message of bossing up with no fear and plenty of fashion. I most recently got the chance to chat with Ray about inspiration, the process, and never talking too much:

Chance the Rapper is probably the biggest indie rapper right now. He makes it look easy, but as an indie artist, can you tell us about the biggest challenges that come with it?

To me, it’s really finding out who supports you and who is genuine. A lot of people come in and a lot of people come out. I don’t even deal with a lot of the people I used to deal with, and it’s not because I think I’m bigger than them, they just don’t want to grow.

You described your sound in one word – VIBE, but can you go a little into the creative process for songs and writing?

When I’m in the studio I like to drink. I take a couple of shots and relax. I get in my own zone. Going through certain beats, I’ll write a couple of bars. Whatever I’m feeling is depending on what my mood is. Nothing is ever written a day before.

I don’t see competition because I am making my own lane. I am not trying to steal any body’s juice or flow.

People are calling you Avante Garde. But being as detailed as possible, tell me about your personal style. What does Ray wear to go to the store? And what would she wear to the Met Gala?

To the store, you might catch me with some sweat pants, Vans, Nikes, or Jordans or maybe Gucci or Versace slides. To the met gala, I’d have on something real clean, but it would be on point.

As a female in this industry, what’s been the biggest challenge in getting to where you’ve got thus far?

You get taken advantage more because you’re a female. Guys don’t look at you as how they would look at male artists. Especially having female management, you wouldn’t get looked at the same. That’s basically it.

We all have influences. We know you love Sade. What about your parents? Growing up, what was your upbringing like? What’s been the most valuable thing that was instilled in you as a child that you still carry with you today?

My mom is a RN, my dad had passed away. My mom is a single mom. She always taught us to be clean. My mom low key has OCD. Basically be clean with hygiene and don’t talk too much. Don’t tell your hand. To this day she still says the same things.

I see myself as up and coming legendary. I know I’m going to be very big and respected.

Check out Ray’s latest project, “Creep” a visual, below:

