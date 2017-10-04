“The future is female.” The tagline is everywhere: in the Styles section in last Sunday’s New York Times, on pillows for sale at Bloomingdales, handwritten on cardboard posters at rallies I attend with frequency in 2017. It’s an aspirational message after the presidential election, where “pussy grabbing” outmaneuvered qualification.

This past Saturday was the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. It’s a sacred period devoted to reckoning with oneself and others, a day that looks back in apology and acknowledgment and forward in hope and intention. We are all guilty and redeemable. The mythology posits that a Book of Life opens on Rosh Hashana, the start of the new year, and closes at sundown on Yom Kippur. When this Book closes, we do not know who will live and who will die but it is written.

One of the day’s prayers, called the Yizkor, mourns the dead. Collectively, people remember. There’s a pause in the prayer. Each member of the community can recite individual names.

On saturday, during the pause, I spoke two names, both young women who took their own lives. Both young women – one, really, still just a girl – were deeply loved by tight-knit families. They were talented, intelligent, physically healthy, and beautiful. I did not know either well. One was the daughter of my first cousin and one was my friend’s niece. One was a gifted and exquisitely sensitive artist, the other a brilliant and driven student- athlete. Their deaths were shocking, brutal, and self-inflicted. I cannot fathom the pain these young women experienced within. I can only witness the outside – the depths of their parents’ unending grief, the confusion and loss that will haunt their siblings, the tears upon tears shed by their communities.

I reflect upon the loss of two women who should have had long lives ahead of them and yet did not feel able to greet those futures. The statement “the future is female” meant one thing before November 8 but what does it mean to young women now? Is The Handmaid’s Tale Cassandra’s premonition?

Lest my words turn too bleak, I summon the energy created by the worldwide women’s marches in January. Those marches gave me hope that we shall overcome. I found those hopes were reaffirmed on a college campus.

In addition to the Yom Kippur prayer of mourning and remembrance, I was moved by another prayer, a prayer for health. This prayer, the Mi Shebeirach, is uttered collectively by the community. There is a pause for people to speak the individual names of those in need of healing.

This year, I said my own daughter’s name in that pause.

I was not expecting to visit my daughter in the hospital, to guide her by phone while she suffered across the county through hours of pain. I was not expecting that, just two weeks into legal adulthood, she would have to handle the hurricane of emergency room labyrinths. I did not know that she would undergo her first surgery without her father or me by her side.

But she was not alone. Within a month at her new college, my daughter made friends. These friends sat with her on a bathroom floor as she writhed in pain, they escorted her to a local ER, and they stayed by her side for three hours while she sat in the waiting room, unseen. These young women accompanied my daughter in an ambulance from a first to a second, better hospital. They waited another five hours with her in that second ER while she took her place in line for medical attention. They kept her laughing and distracted. Yes, they had midterms and homework assignments, but they didn’t leave her side. And, after my husband and I arrived, we saw that we could eventually return home confident. Her friends brought her food and drink, pushed her wheelchair, and kept her company.

The first-year students at my daughter’s college all take classes in a “Common Core” and this year’s assigned theme for the Common Core is “community.” Although they’ve only had a few weeks on campus, my daughter’s new friends demonstrated the best of community. Extreme right-wing pundits may spread the claim that colleges and universities — as “liberal bastions” — are stifling free speech and dissent. But as a long-time college teacher and now as a parent of a college student, I want to celebrate how our communities of higher learning are bringing out the best.