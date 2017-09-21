The Future of Cloud Telephony: An Interview With Mark Vletter, Founder of Voys

It’s a classic case of “out with the old, in with the new.” Except the new is invisible, and most of us don’t actually know how it works.

Cloud telephony has replaced antiquated business telephone equipment and brought voice services to the cloud. But how does telephony in the cloud change how modern businesses communicate with their customers? And where is the cloud telephony industry headed?

To dig into those questions I caught up with Mark Vletter. He’s a serial entrepreneur and the founder of Voys, the fastest-growing telecom provider in the Netherlands.

CC: How would you describe cloud telephony for an audience that has not heard the term?

It’s like supercharging your PBX. Cloud telephony enables you to bring corporate features to your small or medium enterprise. It allows your company to bring customer-centricity to the next level.

CC: How does cloud telephony change how businesses work, particularly as it relates to customer communications?

A traditional telecom system and its telecom provider are static. Your company never is.

A good cloud telephony solution is as flexible as your company is. Whether scaling up or down, working remote, or opening a new office, with cloud telephony it takes just a few clicks to get your company’s telecom system working and get it working right.

CC: Where does Voys fit into this telephony in the cloud movement? And what stands out about your model that has allowed it to be the fastest-growing telecom provider in the Netherlands?

Jeff Bezos—the CEO of Amazon—has this amazing quote:

“If we can keep our competitors focused on us while we stay focused on the customer, ultimately we'll turn out alright.”

That’s what we have done from the start and what we are still doing.

However, if you want to be truly customer centric, it has to be the people speaking to the customers everyday that make company-related decisions. They see what the company is doing right and the stuff that has to be improved. What gets in the way at most companies—especially when they scale—is the manager.

As our company grew past 15 people, which was five years ago, we kept this philosophy in mind and chose to organize our company without managers. We now have offices in 3 countries, have grown 50+% every year and have the highest customer satisfaction rate in the telecom industry.

Managers used to be good for two things—relaying communication and gathering information—but then came the internet. It lets you communicate with everybody and gives you access to all of the world's information. So since 2012 we have worked without managers.

CC: What type of businesses benefit the most from a service like Voys?

We are really good at facilitating growth companies—which are often digital companies—because their needs change fast and we can help them out in every step.

But the truth is that every company is becoming a digital company, so nowadays I would say that we support the frontrunners. More than 20,000 businesses rely on our services every day and they come in all sorts and size, but what they do have in common is that they drive the future and they see the opportunities that being digital brings.

CC: What’s the future of cloud telephony? What advances are on the horizon in the next five years?

There are a few things you’ll see happening. First off, you’ll see the desk phone disappear and be replaced with an app on your smartphone. This brings telephony from the cloud to your pocket.

About 5% of our customers are already “app only” as we like to call it. Another thing you’ll see is that telephony will become a feature rather than a service in itself. So you won’t use your dialer as much; you’ll just use the dial feature within an app or web application.

Another big thing that’s going to be relevant is messaging. Messaging is breaking through in every app and flooding our daily lives with notifications.

Where this is difficult to manage as an individual, it’s even worse for a company.

With email, Whatsapp, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, Instagram, Webchat, etc., your company needs to have a presence everywhere. It’s the customer that gets to make decisions on how they want to interact with your company.

So the future won’t just be telephony. It will be managing communication, because you still want to make sure a customer has the opportunity to speak to the right person. If you do it right, it’s not a customer speaking to a company, it’s a person speaking to a person.

For the last 5 years, Voys has relied on Lily to help us manage multi-channel communication.

Where Lily now does email and integrates nicely with our cloud telephony environment, you will see her support other channels like Facebook Messenger or Twitter in the future. Tools like Lily will be enhanced with AI/Machine Learning superpower so your company only has to deal with the more complex questions.

This will make work more fun, and allow you to stay focussed on the customer.

Cameron Conaway is the Director of Content at Reflektion.