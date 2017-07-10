The Future of Content Marketing Isn’t Channels: It’s Data

By Dario Meli

Talk to any brand or marketer and they’ll probably start raving to you about the latest and greatest channel. "Have you seen what so-and-so has done with Snapchat?" Or maybe it’s something closer to "Everyone’s on Facebook Live. Should we be on Facebook Live?"

It happens like clockwork for every new platform: Lather, rinse, repeat. I hear it from clients, colleagues, and co-workers all the time and I politely nod my head, while quietly disagreeing. In my experience, brands are all too gung-ho to jump on the likes of Snapchat, Periscope, Facebook Live or whatever the latest channel is at the moment because of what they see as “promising” numbers. Maybe they’re getting a lot of traffic from a channel or they’re seeing the potential for growth there. So the brands decide to push all of their efforts into mastering the art of one platform -- a channel that has no guarantee it can continue to deliver those promising numbers, let alone exist in 10 years, five years or even next year. Yet they do it anyway in the pursuit of being trendy.

Of course, experimentation with your marketing mix is necessary. But don't believe that the future lies in the next big channel: It actually lies in the data .mined from these channels, and the data mined elsewhere that is going to push your content to the next level. Data is the future of content marketing (and other industries, but let’s just stick to this one for now).

We hear the word “data” thrown around a lot in everyday conversation to refer to “big data” or “data-driven.” But when it comes down to it, data is simply information for us to interpret and then make decisions based on those interpretations. In content marketing, we mine data from owned and third-party channels to understand how a brand’s content marketing efforts are succeeding over long periods of time. We are searching for pieces we can turn into gold.

But the brands who only look to the future of channels are doing themselves a disservice. Data mined from the likes of Snapchat and Facebook Live can often offer a clearer picture, but still only a piece of the puzzle. In fact, many platforms’ analytics aren’t as comprehensive as something like Google Analytics because they often limit the metrics you can view to understand your data (and content). Snapchat is infamous for this and other, more established platforms often leave something to be desired. So not only do you have limited amounts of data to survey from these channels; you’re also limiting your understanding of how your content performs if they only exist on third party platforms.

Even then, brands must ask themselves: is the data even useful? Did we mine for gold and end up with coal? Just because you see a spike in traffic for the month of March doesn’t mean much if you receive less traffic throughout the year. How does traffic look over six months? A year? Or better yet, which area of the sales funnel are you targeting, are you using the right metrics, and is the content helping to convert?

Brands that rely on third-party channels for data will always have to second guess if their data is valuable or coincidental. It doesn't work. What does work is when your brand uses data to leverage their content strategy for the long haul. A typical content marketer or content marketing partner tells their clients it takes about six months to start seeing results from your audience. One of the reasons it takes that long is that you've amassed enough data about your audience by then. You can learn a lot more about your audience by observing engagement and consumption metrics like returning visitors over six months than you can with “likes” on Facebook.

By using a combination of analytics software from content marketing agencies and Google, brands can gather and analyze data over the long haul. Brands who rely on the latest channel are playing into a short-term numbers game. Host your content on multiple channels, both owned (like your website) and third-party channels, so you have more comprehensive data to work with. Yes, being on multiple channels is necessary to maximize your content’s reach, but not for the sake of an owned channel where you can collect and understand your audience in its entirety. Channels come and go, but the data mined from them can inform your content marketing for years to come.

--