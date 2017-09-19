The Future of Degree

The world is transforming at a rapid pace and it would not be wrong to say that technology has played a major role in making all this possible. Every now and then, we hear about a tech entrepreneur in the headlines for his new idea that helps making us more tech savvy and making a world a small place– such as introducing a new platform that helps communicating with each other much easier.

Alongside communication, education has also evolved in the recent years with the inception of MOOC (massive online open courses). To be more specific, anyone with an internet access and a computer or a smartphone can entertain themselves by learning about topics they love from the comfort of their homes. If this isn’t enough, all these courses are mostly free or at charges minimal amount of the original courses that are being offered in various universities across the globe.

Interestingly, this is where we can benefit from blockchain technology. Blockchain has manage to become a backbone of a type or internet that allows digital information to be distributed by not replicated or copied. Blockchain was introduced initially for Bitcoin, which is a digital currency that has taken the while by storm during the recent few years. Adding to that, the tech community seems to be working hard to introduce new ways to use the blockchain technology.

So those wondering what is blockchain? It a public ledger of all the transactions of cryptocurrency that have ever been executed. The blockchain grows whenever a block is chain with a new set of recording, and it grows in a linear and chronological manner.

Every single node (computer connected to Bitcoin network through a client that validates transactions) get a copy of the blockchain, which automatically downloading when join the Bitcoin network. Also, the blockchain has all the information about the addresses and their relevant balances from the genesis block to the most recent updates block.

Comparing it with the conventional banking, blockchain can be described as a full history of conventional banking. Bitcoin transactions are entered chronologically in a blockchain in a similar way as bank transactions. Blocks, on the other hand, are like individual bank statements.

Nevertheless, the constant growing size of the blockchain technology is considered as a problem because of issues like synchronization and storage. To give an idea, every 10 minutes, a new block is appended to block chain through mining.

This is what BitDegree is planning to do. The main aim is to offer a platform to students that offers an access to best online courses with a transparent blockchain-based reward system and achievement tracking in the student’s own name. Not just that, it is a very unique tool for businesses to recruit talent in the tech industry and shape the global education to their own requirements. Think about the platform as a mix of Coursera and HackerRank, and it is powered by decentralized blockchain technology.

It is a common heard complaint that universities and higher education institutions are failing their mission, which is to give valuable education to their students. To add more to the claim, the gap between the employers needs and student knowledge already exists and widening constantly. BitDegree innovation is the possibility for business to start and maintain the dialogue with the students and offer them rewards for their achievements through smart incentives. Looking from the student’s perspective, it like getting paid to learn.

According to the recent estimates, global recruitment market is worth more than $200 billion and $4,000 is the average amount that is being spent by the firms in US to fill in the position. Tech firms are actively competing each other by raising and maintain the profile of their employees, offering imaginable perks in other industries. However, our solution to this is to offer global employer branding to hundreds and millions of BitDegree student through sponsoring smart-activities.

Using the traditional acquisition model, tech firms have spent a big chunk of their revenue to bring new customers on their platforms. By accepting decentralized BitDegree tokens, they will be capable to entice new flow of technophile users in an extremely cost-effective manners. Adding to that, students who have been awarded scholarships are considered as qualified customers with a proven interest in the learning about technology and willing to spend on different types of products and services.

In a nutshell, BitDegree will revolutionize education and introduce a new token that can be exchanged among users on the platform – such as sponsors, students and third party Digital Service Providers.

1. Sponsors are considered as the main sources for a sustainable BitDegree economy. The economic incentive for Sponsors to purchase BitDegree token is to amplify employer branding and recruitment of tech talent

2. BitDegree Token can also be used to offer smart-incentives for education accomplishments, to buy advertisement and recruitment services, or for other digital services that are being offered by third parties on the BitDegree platform.