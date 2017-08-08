The Future of Healthcare in the U.S.

Healthcare is the most important issue in our country at the moment, because the fate of coverage for millions of Americans hangs in the balance. It is definitely safer now that Collins, Murkowski and McCain voted against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, but Trump does have the power to suffocate the ACA by withholding state funds.

There is only one solution now in this country and that is a single-payer system. It is what Obama (and others as far back as Teddy Roosevelt) wanted in the first place.

The mandate means there is a penalty for not buying coverage if you are eligible. The penalty is relatively small compared to the cost of coverage. This means that even with the mandate, there are still millions without coverage.

The problem with the penalty is that if it is too small it won't work and if it is too big, it will become unpopular and that means losing votes.

The republican tax credit proposal is essentially putting lipstick on a pig. It serves the same purpose as the mandate when it comes to incentivizing people to buy coverage, but it is inherently limited and flawed on its own. Without the mandate, it would mean even more people choosing not to have coverage.

The reason that this is untenable is that when people in the uninsured pool get sick, they still go to hospitals and rack up huge bills that they cannot pay. The hospitals have to do something to recuperate their losses so they raise their fees to the people that have insurance. The insurance companies have to recuperate their losses so they raise their premiums.

There is no going back. There is only one viable option moving forward and it is not for 22+ million people to lose their coverage. The republicans had 7 years to come up with an alternative and vowed to repeal and replace the ACA, but they didn't come up with anything.

Medicare is a single-payer system for Americans that are 65 and over. It is overwhelmingly popular across party lines. You don't hear citizens wanting to get rid of Medicare, or calling it socialism.

Anyone that drives a car must have insurance. The fact that everyone must have car insurance is precisely what allows insurers to keep their premiums low.

The heart of the ACA, in my opinion, was the eradication of the right to refuse coverage based on pre-existing conditions. This made it abundantly clear (not like it wasn't already) that healthcare is a human issue and not a party issue.

The resistance to universal healthcare is crumbling. The question is if the party polarization that I wrote about last week can be overcome.