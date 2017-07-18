The Future Of Price Comparison Space In India

The way people have shopped has evolved over the years. Somewhere between having to buy from the monopoly to comparing the same products between different brands, shopping trends in India changed. In the early ‘90s, users did not have a wide variety of products to choose from, for, monopoly was strong back then. In the early 2000s, people would scout various local vendors to lay hands on the product which carried maximum discounts, only to return to the first vendor they had visited. It was not until 2009 that online shopping picked up and shoppers began looking for various merchants with 100s of tabs open on their computers to get the best priced products. There was a necessity for a website that would give the user the prices of the product across various merchants. Thus came into existence a price comparison website.

Price comparison websites in India have come a long way from their launch. They now feature price graphs, reviews, expert opinions, feature comparison and VFM charts. But the flaw to the current system is that the process is smooth only when the customer is sure of what the product is. Zero efforts are made on finding the right product in the first place. The exact string match is not of great help either. It’s like having a gaming laptop without no graphic processing units.

How a price comparison website can be made for the future:

Knowing your customer takes precedence always and integration of Natural language processing(NLP), Machine Learning(ML) and Artificial Intelligence(AI) help get this done. These help a search engine understand and process natural language queries, thereby making the search more extensive. All the price comparisons websites of today have a mechanism in place that do an exact string match. The future is in understanding the patterns of a user’s behavior and that is where these elements come into play.

- 65% of online shoppers spend at least 15 minutes on price comparison websites while making online purchases.

- 95% of online shoppers devote a substantial amount of time to find the best offer & price

- Customers viewing experience on a comparison shopping engine are twice as likely to convert into sale

How do NLP, AI, and ML work?

Artificial Intelligence is the method the system uses to understand the user’s behavior and comes up with responses keeping multiple options in focus. This is taken to the next level with Machine Learning which enables AI with the ability of learning. This enables the system to predict and make future decisions. When this is clubbed with the ability of a search engine to compute natural language queries, it gives rise to a search engine of the future.

BestPriceOn is a price comparison website that has entered the space to cater to the necessity of a website that understands the user behavior and search patterns apart from giving the best price.

Integration of AI, ML, and NLP is the first step towards a bigger and better evolved version of online shopping. In times to come, shopping online will be made easier, personalised, and more efficient. One step into the future is what it all takes.

Curated by Vimal Mohan